RSPCA label Welsh Government’s animal welfare plan ‘empty’ if badger culling returns

Nation Cymru staff

Plans for a new Animal Welfare Plan have been welcomed by RSPCA Cymru – but the Welsh Government has been warned not to undermine its commitment to animals by “backsliding on badger culling”.

The call comes as the new Plaid Cymru administration publishes its Programme for Government 2026 – 2030, today (22 September).

Headlines for animals include a promise to develop a renewed and science‐led Animal Welfare Plan.

There’s also plans to reform support for agricultural communities which have the potential to impact livestock, and a commitment for new measures to strengthen the rights of tenants in rental accommodation.

David Bowles, the RSPCA’s Head Of Campaigns And Public Affairs, said: “We welcome plans for a new Animal Welfare Action Plan, which could pave the way for further improvements for animals of every kind in Wales.

“But we urge the Welsh Government to follow science and evidence to ensure the very best decisions are made for animal welfare across Wales – and that includes no backsliding on Wales’ opposition to badger culling..

“In the coming years, we urge the Welsh Government to ensure these plans pave the way for regulating animal sanctuaries, rescues and rehoming centers, and making a clear commitment to undertake a humane approach towards Bovine TB that does not involve the unnecessary killing of badgers.”

RSPCA Cymru’s responses to:*

Develop a renewed and science‐led Animal Welfare Plan, addressing the welfare of both companion animals and farm animals.

“Any commitment to further improve animal welfare in Wales – including via a specific and refreshed Animal Welfare Plan is to be welcomed,” said David.

“We hope this plan will be wide-ranging – including better regulation around the nation’s animal welfare establishments such as sanctuaries, rescues and rehoming centers.This will help protect animal welfare, uphold standards and provide important reassurances to the public – although equipping local authorities with the resources to do the job will also be key.

“We also need to improve standards on dog and cat breeding, and bring in parity with England on dog theft, introduce a ban on primates as pets and introduce mandatory cat microchipping too.”

Support the agriculture sector in Wales in a way that underpins the long‐term sustainability of farm businesses and protects the future of the Welsh family farm in a changing climate. We will evolve and refine the Sustainable Farming Scheme, in strong collaboration with the farming community, so that it supports a thriving agriculture sector to produce food while also progressively delivering key environmental outcomes.

David added: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme needs developing – and this must lead to animal welfare benefits for Welsh livestock.

“We’ve long said the Welsh Government’s Agriculture (Wales) Act offered the biggest opportunity in the history of devolution to improve farm animal welfare – and proper incentives for farmers to deliver higher standards would have been key in realising that potential. This includes chicken welfare and fast-growing birds being reared in horrible conditions – there’s literally an epidemic of so-called Frankenchickens.

“We now look forward to working with the Welsh Government and looking again at this; to ensure any farming standards incentivised best improve welfare, and learn lessons from established, trusted assurance labels like RSPCA Assured.”

Introduce a new Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) Plan, taking a holistic approach to eradication that is evidence-based and science‐led, incorporating the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife.

“As discussions continue about how the new Welsh Government tackles bTB, we are calling for a science-led, cattle-focussed approach to combatting this devastating disease,” noted David.

“There is a clear lack of public support for badger culling in Wales and we urge the Welsh Government to look beyond wildlife intervention when there are other options.

“We strongly urge the approach in tackling devastating Bovine TB is to focus on cattle-based measures as opposed to killing badgers unnecessarily.”

“With the relevant Technical Advisory Group (TAG) currently reviewing evidence in relation to wildlife and BtB, it is important that this work is completed before any decisions are made.

“Sadly, any new commitments to animal welfare will be hollow and empty if we see backsliding on Wales’ opposition to unnecessary badger culling.”

Recent polling from the RSPCA revealed that just under half (46%) of the Welsh population categorically oppose badger culling, while only 27% of people actively support the method.

Meanwhile, the polling also shows that 98% of people in Wales consider protecting Welsh wildlife to be important to them, with badgers among our most popular species.

Introduce new measures to strengthen the rights of tenants in rental accommodation.

David added: “The RSPCA has long urged Wales’ decision makers to address the current imbalance between the rights of landlords and the rights of tenants who rent when it comes to the keeping of pets.

“Action has happened in England – and renters in Wales must not be left behind.

“Doing more to ensure that landlords can not unreasonably refuse pets in rented accommodation would mark a significant step forward.”

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