RSPCA launch appeal after pigeon allegedly thrown around by youths

Nation Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after five youths were seen throwing a pigeon in the air, with the pigeon being put to sleep shortly afterwards due to a broken wing.

The shocking incident took place in Treharris, Merthyr on Thursday (20 August) at 12pm on a public footpath near Quakers Yard train station which was witnessed by a dog walker.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Black said: “This must have been very upsetting and shocking to see, with the witness reporting that the pigeon was thrown in the air back and forth between themselves.

“The member of the public was able to collect the injured pigeon and contacted the RSPCA. We’d like to thank them for their help and compassion.” (picture above is a stock image)

DCI Black, who went to collect the pigeon, said the bird had been unfortunately badly injured.

“At the vet they confirmed it had a broken wing and sadly had to be put to sleep on welfare grounds,” she said.

“Although we don’t know when this injury happened, it is worrying that the pigeon was found like this after being seen thrown about.”

The RSPCA is now launching an appeal to help with its enquiries.

“We’re appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch to help us with our enquiries,” said DCI Black. “The youths were described as male and aged between 15 and 18.

“Our Inspectorate Appeal Line can be reached on 0300 123 8018 and incident number 1888430 can be quoted.

“We would encourage everyone to show kindness to wildlife. We share our space with a variety of wild animals. Every kind of animal deserves our care and respect.”

This month the RSPCA has been championing pigeons described as one of the nation’s most misunderstood yet completely remarkable birds as part of its Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues fundraising campaign – which coincides with the charity’s busiest time as heartbreaking cruelty reports peak over summer.

It comes as startling statistics released show how the animal charity has received its highest number of summer cruelty reports involving wild birds in five years – with lethal weapons such as catapults, slingshots and airguns being used in the horrific attacks.

Latest figures reveal 359 incidents involving wild birds were reported during July and August 2025 across England and Wales – which is almost double the 179 reports received during the same period in 2024, and the highest summer total recorded in the past five years.

Sadly pigeons are often targets of this cruelty as they tend to live in urban areas and are comfortable with living alongside humans. Some dismiss them as ‘rats with wings’ and get angry when they scavenge for food, but it was humans that domesticated them in the first place and there is a lot more to a pigeon than meets the eye. In fact we have a lot to thank them for.

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is illegal to deliberately kill, injure or take one, except under licence; any permitted lethal control must involve more humane methods. Anyone found contravening this could face up to six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

Partnership working, alongside education and early intervention, is vital to reducing deliberate cruelty towards animals and the RSPCA is encouraging anyone who witnesses deliberate cruelty towards wildlife to report it to the charity.

Adults who are worried about a young person’s behaviour towards animals are also encouraged to seek advice through the RSPCA’s early intervention referral service, where support can help address concerning behaviour before it escalates.

Meanwhile as the summer continues the RSPCA is asking animal lovers to leave a bowl of fresh drinking water in your garden or community green spaces for birds and other wildlife.

According to the RSPCA, every summer, animal cruelty peaks. Right now, it’s at its highest level in five years. You can find out more about helping the RSPCA’s Summer Appeal here

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