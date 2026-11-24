The RSPCA has expressed “extreme disappointment” that promised improvements to farm animal welfare laws have been put “on the chopping block” because of the new deal to bring the UK in closer alignment with the European Union.

At the SPS Summit held in Brussels on 20 November, the UK and EU agreed a major new post-Brexit trade, food safety and animal health deal, which Ministers say will eliminate checks and red tape which the UK has been subjected to since Brexit.

However, the charity fears future animal welfare progress has been scuppered by the deal as, since Brexit, the UK has made ” some vital law changes to help animals”.

Legislation passed earlier this year means puppies and kittens will be protected from smuggling gangs with a ban coming into place next year, and the British live export ban will continue under a special opt-out of EU rules.

But, the charity has said, future progress contained in last year’s animal welfare strategy is now in doubt as “the UK Government has failed to put in place an explicit carve-out clause” that would allow British nations to deliver higher welfare standards in the future.

“Instead,” the charity said, the UK Government “has let millions of animals, British farmers, and the general public down.”

Plans that may now be in doubt because of a halt on future divergence include the phasing out of carbon dioxide stunning of pigs, ending the use of farrowing crates & cages in British farming, method of production labelling to give shoppers transparency to make compassionate choices, a foie gras import ban, and a ban on fur import and sale.

The RSPCA warned that the deal means farmers will not be protected from cheaper imports produced to lower standards, which may mean the government going cold on promises made in their 2025 Animal Welfare Strategy to ban farrowing crates for pigs and enriched cages for laying hens.

The UK Government will also have to make “difficult decisions” on areas where it proposes to diverge from EU standards particularly on ending the use of carbon dioxide to stun pigs which they started consultations on only this month.

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, said: “This deal is not good news for future farm animal welfare standards and for those farmers who wish to produce under higher animal welfare standards.

“Since leaving the EU, the UK Government has started to move away from EU rules by proposing the end to cages for laying hens, banning fur and foie gras imports, phasing out the use of carbon dioxide as a method of stunning pigs and committed to a future consultation on the banning of farrowing crates.

“We previously warned that unless the UK was allowed to safeguard farmers producing to higher welfare standards, they could be undermined by cheaper imports from the EU where those farming practices are still allowed. So we are incredibly disappointed to see that we will lose these vital protections for animals and the UK may not be able to call itself a global leader on animal welfare.

“We believe the UK Government now needs to show leadership and courage by going ahead with its proposed ban on CO₂ slaughter for pigs, ban on cages for laying hens, introducing mandatory labelling on food products and a ban on farrowing crates for pigs.”

David added: “While some hard gotten gains will remain, it’s deeply disappointing that future plans to further improve farm animal welfare have been thrown on the chopping block.

“Allowing outdated, inhumane and cruel practices to continue in the UK in order to avoid a bit of red tape is at odds with the UK’s status as leaders of animal welfare. We urge the Prime Minister to think again, and for he and his Government to honour the commitments laid out in its animal welfare strategy agreed less than a year ago.”

However, the charity has said that the return of the pet passport scheme will make it easier and cheaper for owners to travel to EU countries with their pets, and the UK can start to produce and export cultivated meat to meet climate change reduction targets and move away from meat and dairy consumption.

More information on the RSPCA’s campaigns for better farmed animal welfare can be found on the charity’s website.