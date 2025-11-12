RSPCA rescue badger who fell down a manhole

A badger has been rescued after he fell down an open manhole in Colwyn Bay.

The adult badger had fallen around four feet down the manhole at the back of the former Colwyn Bay Civic Office near Abergele Road on Saturday 8 November.

He was first spotted around 7.30am and appeared uninjured as he could move around the small area.

RSPCA Inspector Louise Showering attended along with the Clwyd Badger Group who carried out the rescue together that afternoon.

“It was a two-person job and it required a long grasper and a reptile bag on a pole to hoist him out,” said Louise. “He was uninjured and quickly ran off. He was so quick I struggled to get a decent picture of him!”

Conwy County Borough Council later attended to cover the manhole.

Louise added: “I’d like to thank Clwyd Badger Group for their assistance and it was a great example of teamwork which is so important in coming to the aid of animals.

“It was lovely to see the badger run free after having had quite a scare being trapped down the manhole. Luckily he was spotted and we were able to release him unharmed.”

Dan Rose, from Clwyd Badger Group, who also volunteers at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre, said: “We were very glad to be able to help with this rescue alongside the RSPCA.

“The poor badger must have had quite a shock falling into the manhole, but thanks to the quick action of locals who spotted him, he was safely lifted out and returned to the wild.

“We’re grateful to everyone who reported it and to the council for securing the site to prevent it happening again. Badgers can be really inquisitive creatures and at this time of year they’re snuffling around for any grubs they can eat before the cold weather appears, which can sometimes get them into tricky spots.”

If you encounter a badger who is injured or in distress, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/badgers or call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

