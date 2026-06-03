RSPCA says ‘undervalued’ wildlife missing from celebratory banknote shortlist

Nation.Cymru staff

A public debate about which animals should appear on banknotes is an opportunity for a “celebration of wildlife” – but the RSPCA thinks some underappreciated species are missing from the Bank of England’s shortlist.

The Bank of England has launched an 18-animal strong shortlist – split into mammals, birds, amphibians, insects and fish – with the public asked to choose which animals will be the centrepiece of future £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.

Wildlife experts at the RSPCA previously welcomed the Bank of England’s announcement to feature wild animals on notes.

And the charity now hopes the upcoming debate about which species get the nod will “encourage discussion” about the nation’s wildlife, how we can protect different species, and the unique role they play in our communities.

Dr Ros Clubb, Head of Wild Animals at the RSPCA, said: “Banknotes featuring our native wildlife will be a real cause for celebration.

“It is a great opportunity to not only showcase Britain’s amazing wildlife, but – in carrying pictures of wild animals in our wallets and purses every day – to remind us all of our own responsibilities to nature and the world around us.

“Our 2025 Animal Kindness Index survey told us 73% of people are worried about the future for UK wildlife, and protecting wildlife emerged as the top priority for the RSPCA to address – so this couldn’t be more timely.

“We urge the public to make their voices heard as part of the Bank of England’s consultation, and join what should be a real celebration of our wildlife.”

Undervalued animals

However, the RSPCA has urged the Bank of England to consider adding some more undervalued wild animals to their shortlist.

The charity – with the Bank of England’s consent – has released examples of what notes could look like if they showcased more of the nation’s under-appreciated animals – including gulls, rats, pigeons, and now badgers.

These forgotten heroes do not feature on the shortlist – despite being staples of British wildlife, with tens of millions living alongside us in communities across the country.

Dr Clubb added: “The RSPCA is for every kind – so whittling down the tens of thousands of species of native wild animals into a shortlist is something of an impossible task for us!

“It’s great that the Bank of England has pulled together a diverse shortlist – from hedgehogs, to foxes; frogs to kingfishers, and dragonflies to salmon – although we would love to see more animal underdogs make the cut.

“Gulls, badgers, rats and pigeons all divide opinion – but this would have been a great opportunity to discuss these fantastic animals.

“They’re all amazing in their own right. Pigeons, with their war hero history; gulls, who are dedicated to their families and their co-parenting responsibilities; rats – who are incredibly empathetic and intelligent; and the badger – the master architect of a network of underground cities!

“We’d also love to have seen at least one of the UK’s six native reptile species make the cut – many people don’t know about this country’s snakes and lizards, but they can be seen at various locations across the nation.”

Respond to consultation

The RSPCA plans to respond to the Bank of England’s consultation – which comes amid the charity’s ongoing Summer of Kindness.

The initiative aims to highlight small acts of kindness that everyone can do that can make a life-changing difference for animals – including wildlife.

From helping wildlife stay cool to learning more about animals’ needs in hot weather, there are so many ways to get involved with the RSPCA Summer of Kindness.