RSPCA search for ‘perfect match’ for two overlooked dogs on National Rescue Dog Day

RSPCA Cymru is searching for the “perfect match” for two overlooked dogs on National Rescue Dog Day.

Narla and Rocco – who are being cared for by staff and volunteers at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre – have sadly been overlooked by potential adopters time and time again.

Both dogs have watched countless of their furry friends head off to their forever homes and have been in RSPCA care for far too long.

Happiness

Despite the two dogs being nervous around new people – staff at the Hartridge Road centre say they have seen such an improvement in their confidence.

This National Rescue Dog Day (20 May) it is hoped that the perfect adoptees will be found so they can have their second chance of happiness.

RSPCA Behaviour And Welfare Advisor, Hayley Moorey, said: “Narla travelled nearly 100 miles from another RSPCA centre in Hampshire in the hope that a change of location would help introduce her to potential new adopters and increase the chances of finding her a new home.

“Poor Narla has not had much luck. She was re-homed once at the previous RSPCA centre she was at, but sadly the home was not suitable for her.

“Due to lack of interest she travelled the near-100 miles to us in Newport in January but unfortunately we are experiencing the same problem.”

Shy

Although Terrier crossbreed Narla is a shy girl around new people – she has grown in confidence in recent months.

“Narla builds such a strong bond with people once she’s comfortable and becomes a sweet, affectionate and playful girl,” said Hayley.

“She likes her own space still and will move away once she’s had enough of being fussed. Nala also loves to learn and is super clever – she is learning station training to help with her anxiety around handling as it makes things much more predictable for her.

“She is really on the ball and would suit someone active, who loves training. We really hope this National Rescue Dog Day she will find her forever home.”

Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed Rocco came into RSPCA care back in November and was at first incredibly nervous around people.

Confidence

Hayley said: “Our lovely Rocco has come on so much since he has been with us. When he first arrived he was so nervous he would spin constantly when in the company of staff.

“It has taken some time, but Rocco has now built the trust and has gained confidence around known staff members. It has been a long process for him, but now he has some lovely bonds with staff and very rarely spins when in their company now.

“He asks for more affection and likes to sit on laps and invites staff to play with toys with him. He has really turned into a lovely lad. Rocco will take time to bond with new potential adopters and they will need to make a number of meetings at the centre.”

You can find out more about Narla and Rocco on their Find A Pet pages or you can contact RSPCA Newport Animal Centre via 0300 123 0744.

If you’re looking for a pet this National Rescue Dog Day – please visit ‘Find A Pet’ webpage and ‘adopt don’t shop’!

