RSPCA seeks animal rescue officers in south Wales

The RSPCA is recruiting two new animal rescue officers for the frontline battle with cruelty, neglect and other emergencies needing the charity’s intervention in south Wales.

The charity says each vacancy offers an opportunity for animal lovers who would like to play an important role in rescuing animals who are injured, trapped, suffering or in danger.

Skills

Steve Bennett, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer, wants the new intake to have an unprecedented mix of skills to help animals thrive in a rapidly-changing world.

He hopes the next batch will include the charity’s future leaders, combining passion for animal welfare with management skills, business know-how and expertise in the latest tech.

The RSPCA says the newcomers must be resilient because the sharp end of rescue work will involve emergency situations which can be physically demanding, stressful and upsetting.

‘Fantastic’

Mr Bennett said: “It’s a fantastic job with different, stimulating challenges every day for people with a passion for animals and their welfare. Not everyone gets to do it.

“There is lots of scope for promotion and career progression and these new recruits will have the opportunity to go right to the top.

“They will also have the chance to branch out in different directions and specialise in diverse animal work, be it with dogs, cats, equines, exotics and much more.

“Of course, we want people who love animals and want to help deal with cruelty, neglect and injury, and help prevent it by sharing advice and education with pet owners and members of the public.”

‘Kinder’

He added: “The world is changing and we are changing as an organisation, to help create a kinder world for every animal.

“So we need a wider, diverse range of skills. We want to bring in new blood, new innovation, new creativity, new ideas which will broaden our horizons and help us deal better with the challenge ahead.

“For example, we need better use of technology, more partnership and greater ability to work with volunteers.

“We need people who are innovative, creative problem-solvers, good communicators, good negotiators, but inquisitive and with good investigative skills.”

Successful applicants are given a four-month training course, due to start in April 2026.

Training can include swimming 50 metres fully clothed and water rescue instruction – in preparation for river, lake or sea emergencies.

‘Tough’

Mr Bennett said: “You have to be tough. Unfortunately, it’s not just about cute kittens and fluffy cockapoos. There’s the other side of the coin – the harsh realities. Some of the situations will involve things you sadly will not want to see.

“There are situations where animals have to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering, there are situations where you deal with people who abuse animals and do not co-operate with our officers.

“These are complex, challenging situations that will test people’s resilience and composure, their resolve, their communication skills. They will have to deal with them in a calm, professional and focused manner.

“The reward for most officers is when you rescue an animal in trouble and you follow their journey through, to when they are safe in a loving, caring home or released back into the wild.”

The RSPCA wants candidates from diverse communities and so applications are actively encouraged from people of all backgrounds, regardless of age, gender, race, faith, sexual orientation, parental or relationship status.

Candidates

Applicants must be 18 by the start of their course and should be able to demonstrate their passion for animal welfare and dedication to ending cruelty and promote kindness and respect.

They also need to live within one of the specified postcodes for the location they are applying to – the charity cannot offer relocation costs to those travelling from other areas.

Candidates will need a full manual driving licence, and should have attained a level 2 qualification in English at GCSE.

Interested applicants should be available to start on 10th November 2025 and commit to a continuous intensive training period for 20 weeks without annual leave.

All roles involve working a shift pattern, including some weekends and Bank Holidays, and they are available here.

