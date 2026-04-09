RSPCA seeks information about ‘skin and bones’ lurcher found in Merthyr backyard

The RSPCA is investigating how a dog came to be left to starve close to death in the backyard of a home in Merthyr Tydfil.

The animal charity is appealing for information after one of its rescuers found the male lurcher cross, who was described as just “skin and bones”, at an empty property in Ash Crescent in the South Wales town on February 24 this year.

Despite attempts to contact the lurcher’s owner since, no-one has come forward.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Andrew Harris rushed the canine to a vets in Bridgend, where he received emergency treatment. The lurcher could barely stand up and was chained to a filthy shed. His spine and ribs were visible and he was suffering from a wound to a back foot.

Police were called to the property and the dog (pictured at the time) was seized and taken into the care of the RSPCA.

The brindle-coloured lurcher, who was not microchipped, was initially treated with fluids and antibiotics. Over the past month the dog, who has been renamed Reggie, has made a good recovery and he has found a loving new home with one of the veterinary nurses that cared for him.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Cooper, who is investigating, said: “This poor dog was found in absolutely horrendous conditions in the backyard of this property. Had he not been rescued at the time it is unlikely that he would have survived as it is likely he had been left like this for several months.

“He had been starved to the point that he was falling over when our officer attended – he was so emaciated that he was collapsing.

“There were two kennels in the back of the property that were covered in faeces and the member of the public who contacted us had been trying to throw food into the yard as they thought the dog was dying.

“Thankfully, Reggie has made a full recovery and has found a loving new home (pictured now above). He’s a very sweet boy who is doing so well now with a caring owner after such a terrible ordeal.

“We’d like to find out who owned him and how he came to be treated like this. Anyone with any information is asked to come forward in confidence. They can contact the RSPCA on 0300 1238018 and quote reference number 01737766.