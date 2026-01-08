RSPCA share their top tips for keeping animals safe and happy during Storm Goretti

The RPSCA has shared advice for animal owners on how to keep pets, livestock, and wildlife safe as Storm Goretti batters the UK with further snow, strong winds, and heavy rain.

The Met Office has placed yellow and amber warnings for rain and snow across most of Wales for Thursday 8 January and Friday 9 January.

Snow accumulations of 5-10cm (2 to 4in) are possible, with as much as 20cm (8in) possible over higher ground in Wales.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA pet expert, said: “We’ve already had some bouts of really chilly weather lately, and with more on the way this week, it’s really important we continue to keep our pets and animals safe and comfortable.

“From remembering to wash road salt from paws after a walk, to breaking up the ice in bird baths, we have lots of helpful advice and tips available for people to make sure their pets and local wildlife are kept safe, and we’d urge animal lovers to help us by spreading these potentially lifesaving messages.”

So the RSPCA have shared their top tips for keeping animals safe, cozy, and happy as the storm moves in.

‘Safety Tips’

Heading out on a walk can be far more dangerous than usual when dealing with harsh weather conditions so take care when walking dogs in bitter temperatures – cold, wet conditions can cause pets to become chilled, making them more vulnerable to illnesses like frostbite, hypothermia, or respiratory infections.

Also make sure you look out for antifreeze and rock salt on the ground as these can be fatal to both cats and dogs. They may lick the substances off their paws or fur, so thoroughly wipe their feet, legs and tummy after a walk or time outside during cold weather, when there may be grit on the ground.

Poor visibility in the harsh weather can put both you and your pet at risk when out on a walk so consider investing in a reflective vest or coat or LED gear to keep you both seen and safe.

There are also steps you can take to keep outside animals and livestock safe during the storm such as providing horses, hens, goats and other livestock with extra forage and making sure to break up any ice that could be blocking their water supply.

For outdoor fish in ponds ensure that the water doesn’t freeze completely by adding a floating pond heater or using a de-icer to keep an opening in the ice. This will allow the exchange of gases and prevent the water from becoming stagnant.

If you’re looking to help keep wildlife safe during the storm you can leave some extra food out for hungry birds and offer clean, fresh water in bird baths if they have frozen over.

‘Enrichment Ideas’

The RSPCA has also shared enrichment ideas designed to keep pets busy and happy whilst stuck indoors during Storm Goretti.

You could create a cosy ‘den’ environment for you and your pet to stay warm and snug, by pulling the curtains, gathering all your fluffy blankets and making a comfortable place for you both to spend the evening.

Alternatively, you can play scent games with your pet by hiding their favourite treat under plastic cups turned upside down, and encouraging them to sniff and find them.

You could also hide treats in the centre of a rolled-up towel and encourage your pets to unravel the fabric to find the reward.

If you’re looking for a way to keep livestock happy the RSPCA has plenty of suggestions for that too, such as keeping chickens busy by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland.

For horses stabled during the day out of the cold, they suggest making them a horse and pony boredom buster treat.

‘In case of an emergency’

The RSPCA emphasise that if the worst does happen and flooding leaves animals in danger, members of the public should be careful not to take risks with their own safety by attempting animal rescues.

Instead you should call the RSPCA whose trained officers work as part of Delfra’s National Flood Response to rescue stranded animals.

Dr Gaines said: “Don’t put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and instead call us and other response agencies for help in an emergency.”

There are, however, some steps you can take to keep animals and livestock safe in an emergency.

If you have horses or livestock in a field, attach your contact details to the gates in a waterproof bag so you can be contacted.

Ensure that important documents are in a sealed bag along with a photo of the pet in case they get lost and ensure microchip details are up-to-date and registered.

In the worst case scenario and you have to leave your animals behind the RSPCA say: “Leave them inside an upstairs room with plenty of food and water. Leave notices on the outside doors to say there are animals inside and contact us or your local Flood Warden immediately to arrange rescue.”

You can stay informed on flood warnings and updates from Natural Resources Wales. Residents in other parts of the UK should call Floodline on 0845 988 1188 or visit their website.

To see all RSPCA flood advice for pets, livestock, and horses see the charity’s guide online here.