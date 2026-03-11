RSPCA urge British nationals not to abandon pets if leaving Middle East

An RSPCA leader with first-hand experience in Dubai is urging British nationals not to abandon their pets if they decide to leave the Middle East.

Hannah Mainds, Chief Executive of the RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancashire Branch, previously lived in Dubai and helped care for pets left behind after their owners suddenly left the country.

Approximately 240,000 British nationals live in the United Arab Emirates – and many have cats and dogs.

But as tensions rise in the Middle East, and with the Foreign Office drawing up plans to evacuate British citizens if warfare escalates, animal welfare groups fear pets could become hidden victims if people flee without them amid the ongoing uncertainty.

Hannah said: “I’ve seen animals left behind after their owners suddenly left Dubai.

“Some were microchipped and clearly once loved, but their families had gone. It’s heartbreaking for rescuers and frightening for the animals.”

Images of pets left tied to lamp posts or without water have already been circulating on social media , and many veterinarians in the region are said to be overwhelmed.

Hannah added: “People will understandably be deeply concerned for their safety amid rising tensions and the prospect of the War deepening. But animals shouldn’t become the forgotten victims when people leave a country in a crisis.

“Pets rely entirely on their owners. They can’t understand why their family has suddenly disappeared – so we urge those facing uncertainty to remember their animals and get a proper plan in place.”

The RSPCA has issued advice to pet owning ex-pats looking to leave the Middle East, urging them to: make a clear plan for your pet, check governmental advice concerning pet travel rules, confirm and update vaccinations and microchip records, speak to a reputable pet relocation company for advice, and contact a rescue organisation if you genuinely cannot travel with your pet.

Pets being brought to Great Britain from the UAE do not usually need to be quarantined, so long as they comply with relevant rules. The two countries have an agreement meaning travelling pets instead need to be microchipped, have had a rabies vaccination and – for dogs – tapeworm treatment, and obtain a Great Britain Pet Health Certificate.

Bahrain, like the UAE, also has a Part 2 List agreement with Great Britain – but pet travel rules from other states in the region are usually significantly more stringent.

Further details are available on the UK Government / Defra website. Owners wishing to import their pets should also check with their airline on availability and individual airline rules.

Details on how to support the RSPCA can be found here.