RSPCA urges owners to protect pets during upcoming hot spell

Pet owners are being urged to take extra care during the coming hot weather as the RSPCA warns high temperatures can quickly become dangerous for animals.

High temperatures can be life-threatening for pets with heatstroke a big risk, as well as flystrike (where flies lay eggs on animals) and sunburn.

Every year, the RSPCA receives hundreds of reports of animals suffering from heat exposure – including dogs left in hot cars, pets with heat burns on their paws from pavements and dogs over-exercised in the heat.

As part of the RSPCA’s Summer of Kindness, the charity is asking pet owners and animal lovers to do a kind act for pets by supporting them during summer heatwaves.

RSPCA pet welfare expert Lauren Bennett said: “Though many of us will be looking forward to this week’s spell of sunny, hot weather, for our pets it can be a different story – and it’s really important we make sure to plan how we’ll keep them cool and comfortable.

“We’ve had a bit of a chilly start to May, and with this hot spell coinciding with the Bank Holiday and half term, it’s tempting for us to take advantage and spend lots of time outside with our families and take our pets.

“But taking our dogs out with us for walks or to the park when it is too hot for them could put them at risk of heat stroke or exhaustion. It’s really important to take extra special care of animals during this extremely hot weather.

“Kind acts for your pets, however small, combine to create a more compassionate world for all animals – and every kind act for animals is a vote for a better world for them.

“Small, everyday gestures like popping some ice cubes into your pet’s water or putting some sun cream on their nose all add up to make a real difference for animals.

“Bouts of intense heat can be such a stressful time for pet owners – but the best way to protect our pets is by equipping ourselves with the right knowledge and latest science-backed research, to give us the most effective way to ensure we can all be safe during those scorching summer days.”

Follow the RSPCA’s summer safety guide to keep your pets safe and happy during the warmer weather:

What you’ll need

A fresh water bowl refilled regularly

Ice cubes or frozen treats

Pet-safe sunscreen

Damp towels or ice packs

Grooming brush

Prepare the home environment

Start by ensuring your pet has constant access to shaded areas and fresh, cold water. You can drop ice cubes into their bowls or freeze a toy full of treats to keep them hydrated and entertained. If you have cats, always double-check sheds and greenhouses before locking them, as pets often seek shade in these dangerous “heat traps”.

In the UK, when it’s just 22C outside, temperatures inside a car, conservatory or shed can reach a fatal 47C within minutes.

Manage exercise and outdoor time

Switch your walking routine to early morning or late evening when the air is cooler. Before heading out, perform the “pavement test” by touching the ground with your palm – if you cannot hold it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Avoid strenuous activities like running or cycling with your dog during peak sun hours.

Apply physical cooling and protection

Apply pet-safe sunscreen to vulnerable areas like the nose and ear tips, especially for white-coated animals – pets can get sunburnt too, and too much UV exposure can increase their risk of skin cancer.

To lower their body temperature, provide damp towels for them to lie on or wrapped ice packs. For grooming, brush your pet regularly to thin out their undercoat and remove dead fur, which acts as unwanted insulation in the heat.

Monitor for emergency signs

Watch your pet closely for symptoms of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting or having diarrhoea or uncoordinated movement. If your pet shows any of these signs, move them to a cool area, actively cool them down by covering them in cool water (avoiding the head) then contact a vet immediately.

Don’t place damp towels directly on their body, as this can trap heat and worsen their condition – you can place wet towels beneath your pet, and focus on pouring cool water all over their body.

Additionally, check rabbits and other small mammals rear end twice a day, keeping it clean and well groomed, to prevent flystrike during the warm months.

The RSPCA is also inviting people to share photos and videos of their top tips to keep their pets cool, as well as other kind acts for animals, on social media by tagging the RSPCA – to encourage family and friends to get involved in supporting animals this summer.

The RSPCA is urging people to choose kindness this summer and make a difference for animals. By joining the charity’s Summer of Kindness, animal lovers can take on Seven Acts of Kindness that are easy, family-friendly and make a real difference.