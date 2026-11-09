RSPCA urges Welsh Government to stop badger culling this winter

Nation.Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is urging animal lovers across Wales to call on the Welsh Government to protect badgers by focusing on cattle-based measures in its refreshed approach towards bovine TB (bTB).

The RSPCA firmly opposes badger culling as a solution to tackling bTB, based on both scientific and animal welfare evidence.

And as speculation continues how the new Welsh Government will deal with the issue, the charity is calling on its supporters in Wales to write to their Members of Senedd, urging them to encourage Ministers to refrain from committing to a potential badger cull.

It was confirmed last week by the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llŷr Gruffydd MS that a Senedd statement on future plans will soon be made after evidence around wildlife and bTB was published. With the possibility that this statement could see plans for a badger cull announced, the RSPCA is also calling for a public consultation before any decisions are made.

In September, the new Plaid Cymru administration published its Programme for Government 2026 – 2030 which included the introduction of a Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) Plan “taking a holistic approach to eradication that is evidence-based and science‐led, incorporating the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife*”.

Since then, the Welsh Government has not ruled out a return to badger culling.

Lack of public support

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for RSPCA Cymru, said: “We are calling for a science-led, cattle-focussed approach to combat this awful disease.

“There is a clear lack of public support for badger culling in Wales, and we urge the Welsh Government to look beyond unnecessary wildlife interventions when there are other options grounded in science and known to work well.

“We strongly urge the approach in tackling devastating Bovine TB is to focus on cattle-based measures that are more cost-effective and have been proven to work, as opposed to killing badgers unnecessarily and inhumanely, which goes against international ethical principles for wildlife management.”

The RSPCA has launched a new action for animal lovers and supporters to write to their Members of Senedd which urges them to encourage the Welsh Government to launch a public consultation on a potential badger cull before any decisions are made.

Protecting Welsh wildlife

Recent polling from the RSPCA revealed that nearly half (46%) of the Welsh population categorically oppose badger culling, while only 27% of people actively support the method.

Meanwhile, the polling also shows that 98% of people in Wales consider protecting Welsh wildlife to be important, with badgers among our most treasured species.

“Badgers are such wonderful creatures and, like all wildlife, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect,” added Billie.

“We are calling on all animal lovers across Wales to take action and urge their local MSs to refrain from supporting a cull.”.

In RSPCA Cymru’s manifesto for the seventh Senedd – ‘Securing A Better Future For Animal Welfare in Wales’ – the charity highlighted how animal welfare can be improved and prioritised by the Welsh Government, the now expanded number of Senedd Members and political parties across Wales.

For more information about badgers please visit the RSPCA website, which includes information about badgers and the current law