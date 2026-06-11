RSPCA Week returns with new challenges and fundraising activities

Nation.Cymru staff

The public is invited to join RSPCA Week this June, with the chance for every animal lover to get involved with new challenges, pet-themed bake-offs, and inspiring ways to make a paws-itive, life-changing impact for animals in need.

The charity’s biggest annual fundraising event returns next week – from Monday (15 June) to Sunday (21 June).

This year, the charity is giving animal-lovers everywhere the chance to join the fun and make a difference, with the introduction of all-new free to download digital packs.

RSPCA Week is a seven-day inspiring celebration of the world’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity, where animal lovers can get involved in the charity’s work for every kind of animal, and fundraise to help be a key part in helping animals in need.

Participants have the freedom to shape their own fun activities, whether they take on a week-long challenge or just dedicate a single day. Every activity and every penny raised helps the RSPCA protect animals in need.

Jess Hogan-Smith, Head of Volunteer Experience at the RSPCA, said: “RSPCA Week is all about making a paws-itive impact and having fun doing it. We’re thrilled to be expanding the party beyond just the nation’s amazing schools this year, inviting absolutely everyone to get involved. Whether you’re hosting a pet-themed bake-off at work or taking on a personal challenge, this is your chance to be a hero for our furry, scaled, and feathered friends. It’s flexible, it’s fun, and life-changing for the animals we rescue.”

As a special incentive this year, supporters who raise over £150 will have the chance to rehome a cuddly companion from Loved Before, a sustainable cuddly toy. Much like the careful process of finding forever homes for rescued pets, each pre-loved soft toy will be thoughtfully paired with its new human companion through a short survey, adding a meaningful, personal touch to the fundraising reward.

RSPCA Ambassador, Kate Lawler, said “RSPCA Week is a fantastic chance for everyone to get involved and be a hero for animals in need. The RSPCA does such vital, life-changing work every single day, and this week is all about throwing your support behind them in a fun way. Whether you’re baking, walking, or just having fun with your friends, every effort makes a huge difference to animals who desperately need a second chance. Let’s make RSPCA Week 2026 the best one yet – for every kind.”

People can sign up now to receive their free RSPCA Week digital pack.

The week is centred around RSPCA Founders’ Day on Tuesday, 16 June, offering a moment to celebrate the charity’s history and the incredible impact of animal welfare support through generations and the RSPCA’s rich 200-year history.