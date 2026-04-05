RSV vaccine cuts hospitalisations by 75% as rollout expands to over-80s in Wales

A vaccine offered to older people in Wales has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalisation from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by 75%, as the programme is expanded to include those aged over 80.

The findings, from Public Health Wales working with partners across the UK, provide some of the first real-world evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The study focused on adults aged 75 to 79 during the winter of 2024-25, the first year the RSV vaccine was introduced for that age group.

Further analysis by Public Health Wales found that RSV-related hospital admissions fell by more than 13% among eligible people between October 2024 and April 2025, despite the programme still being in its early stages.

The results come as the Welsh vaccination programme is widened, with people aged 80 and over now set to be offered the jab.

RSV is a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in older adults and young children, including conditions such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

In Wales, it leads to between 700 and 1,000 hospital admissions among people aged over 75 each year, along with up to 9,000 GP appointments.

Health experts say the vaccine could play a key role in reducing pressure on the NHS.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said the early results were “very encouraging”.

“These early results show that the vaccine is providing strong protection for older adults in Wales,” he said.

“More than 100,000 people aged 75-79 have already taken up the offer of RSV vaccination.

“The expansion of the programme to people aged 80 and over gives us an opportunity to prevent even more RSV-linked hospital stays.

“This will benefit individuals, but it will also help ease pressure on GPs and hospitals in Wales.”

He added that vaccination remains the most effective way of protecting against serious illness.

“We know that vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves and others against illnesses like RSV and COVID-19. I would encourage everyone who is invited to take up the offer this spring.”

Care homes

A catch-up programme will now run between April and June, targeting people aged 80 and over as well as residents in care homes for older adults.

Where possible, the RSV vaccine will be offered alongside the spring COVID-19 vaccination.

RSV is highly contagious and spreads through close contact, including coughs, sneezes and contaminated surfaces.

While it often causes mild cold-like symptoms, it can lead to severe illness in vulnerable groups, particularly older people and babies under one year old.

Public Health Wales said the expansion of the programme offers an opportunity to significantly reduce the burden of seasonal illness, while helping to protect both individuals and health services ahead of future winters.