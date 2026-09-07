Rugby club awarded over £70,000 for clubhouse refurbishment

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Funding of more than £70,000 has been awarded by a council for a local sports club to carry out refurbishment works to their club house.

Seven Sisters Rugby Football Club will receive the sum worth a total of £76,092 from Neath Port Talbot Council for a project that will help them redevelop and modernise their existing clubhouse based on Dulais Road.

Works are set to include the refurbishment of internal walls, ceilings and flooring, along with upgrades to the kitchen and hospitality facilities.

Additionally, it will see the installation of replacement windows, energy-efficient LED lighting, a retractable stage, and an accessible toilet facility.

A report describing the current condition of the building said while it was well used it was “outdated and offers limited functionality” which restricted its ability to increase commercial activity and meet the needs of the community.

The report said: “The proposed project seeks to redevelop and modernise the existing clubhouse, creating a commercially sustainable, multi-functional facility that will increase economic activity, generate new revenue streams, support local enterprises, and create employment opportunities within the Dulais Valley.

“Whilst the venue is well utilised by the local community, the existing facilities are dated and lack the flexibility and modern amenities required to expand commercial operations, attract new customers, host a broader range of events, and provide suitable accommodation for local businesses and service providers.”

The funding for the scheme was approved by the cabinet member for climate change and economic growth Cllr Jeremy Hurley in September of 2026.

The report also highlighted that as one of the directors of the club, the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council did not participate in the assessment, recommendation or determination of the grant application.

The awarded funding will now go towards the scheme worth a total of £108,703.

It will come from the Regeneration Growth Fund, an £800,000 grant initiative offered by Neath Port Talbot Council in the 2026-27 financial year through the UK Government’s Local Growth Fund.

This aims to make the borough a better place to live, work and visit by providing capital funding for projects that deliver sustainable economic growth.

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