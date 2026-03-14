Rugby club to build fence after anti-social behaviour issues

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter.

A grass-roots rugby team has been given the right to build a fence around their local pitch after issues with dog faeces and drug paraphernalia being left there.

The move will now allow Baglan RFC to erect a fence around their home ground on Ty Isaf Playing Fields, subject to planning permission being granted in the coming months.

The request was approved by Neath Port Talbot Council at a cabinet meeting held in March 2026, after the club had asked for a variation to their lease in order to put up a “secure boundary fence” around the field located off Thorney Road, Baglan.

The report given to council bosses said: “The main reasons Baglan RFC Ltd has cited for erecting the fence and securing the site are to make it a safe space for its club members to participate in rugby football.

“The club has health and safety concerns due to dog faeces and drug paraphernalia being left on the field, as well as off-road bikers and occasionally cars driving on the field, resulting in the turf being damaged.”

Officers at the meeting said the proposal had been subject to both a consultation and an independent impact assessment.

They noted these were “broadly supportive” of the move, with there being no reason why members should decline the request.

Some negative impacts were considered relating to reduced informal access, physical barriers, visual impact, and emergency access concerns.

However, it was noted that these could be mitigated through design and planning conditions, with a “predominantly positive” impact expected in terms of safeguarding and reduced anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Jeremy Hurley of Cimla and Pelenna said the pitch was leased for rugby and recreational use, with the club thrown in to this position because of irresponsible use by some through dog-fouling.

He said, “Ultimately, it is protection for the people who use the pitch. This has been exemplified recently with a Tondu RFC player who got hospitalised through dog fouling getting into a wound while he played, so ultimately, we need to protect those people using the pitch.”

A spokesperson for Baglan RFC said the move would be a positive one, which would enable them to better maintain the facility that serves a number of teams, including senior, youth, women’s and veterans.

They said: “This is going to have a huge impact on the club and will really help us safeguard the facility, making sure it’s protected for all the members that use it.”