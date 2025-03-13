Rugby community unites for Celebration Ride from Gloucester to Cardiff

A group of former rugby players including Alix Popham, Matt Dwyer, Ben Breeze, Tony Copsey and Ian Gough will embark on a ‘Celebration Ride’ in aid of a charity that supports form rugby players with neurodegenerative disease.

The Tom Morris Celebration Ride is special cycle from Gloucester Rugby Club to Cardiff is in honour of Tom Morris, a beloved friend and colleague who sadly passed away in December 2024 after a short illness.

Tom was a passionate Gloucester Rugby supporter and a key figure in Progressive Rugby, a non-profit rugby union lobby group, and was dedicated to protecting players from brain injuries, leaving a lasting legacy on the game he loved.

Head for Change

The ride will raise funds for the charity Head for Change, which supports former players with neurodegenerative disease, and the hospice that cared for Tom in his final days.

Tom’s effect on the rugby world has been described as, “the glue that held everyone together,” and this ride is an opportunity to celebrate his life and the causes he cared so deeply about.

Head for Change is one of the leading UK charities supporting former rugby and football players with sports-related dementia and CTE and their families. The charity’s vision is to pioneer positive change in sport, prioritising brain health and creating a world where sport is as good for your brain as it is for your body.

Head for Change provides care and support to those living with neurodegenerative diseases caused by their sporting careers, raises public awareness about the risks of head injuries in sports, and supports independent research to make sports safer.

Welsh hero

Alix Popham, who will be taking part in the Celebration Ride won 33 caps for Wales and played in two World Cups in 2003 and 2007. In 2008, he was a Grand Slam winner, and retired from professional rugby in 2011.

In April 2020, he was diagnosed with probable CTE and early onset dementia as a result of traumatic brain injury developed in his rugby career.

Alix refused to take his diagnosis lying down. He co-founded Head for Change with his wife, Mel, and Dr Sally Tucker so no other players would have to face a diagnosis alone.

Alix Popham, Co-Founder & Trustee at Head for Change, said: “Tom was an incredible advocate for player welfare and a true friend to many in the rugby community.

“He was passionate about making the game safer and ensuring players were protected, both during and after their careers. “This ride is our way of honouring his memory, celebrating his impact, and continuing the work he cared so deeply about.

“We’re proud to be raising funds for the hospice that cared for Tom in his final days and Head for Change, a charity that exists to support former players and their families facing the challenges of neurodegenerative disease. Tom’s legacy will live on through the positive change he inspired.”

To support the fundraiser visit: https://justgiving.com/campaign/tom-morris

