Nation Cymru staff

Transport operators are reminding rugby fans to plan ahead as Wales host Australia in an evening kick-off on Saturday.

The group stages of the Nations Championship finish with a 20:10 kick-off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Both Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for Wales (TfW) will provide additional trains across the network, alongside enhanced crowd management plans to keep supporters moving safely and efficiently after the final whistle.

Following the match, GWR will operate services to Swansea, Bristol and Swindon. Due to the late kick off, no services from Cardiff Central will extend on to London Paddington.

A crowd of more than 55,000 enjoyed Wales’ incredible 35-28 win against New Zealand on Saturday – their first over the All Blacks in 73 years – that has led to a surge on ticket sales ahead of the match with the Wallabies.

With over 100,000 passengers having travelled in and out of Cardiff across the first two fixtures (Wales v Japan and Wales v New Zealand), services are expected to be busy once again.

A post-match queueing system will be in place at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street station starting from 21:30.

Passengers travelling on Valleys or Vale of Glamorgan lines will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street station. All other queues, including those for Ebbw Vale and Maesteg services, and GWR trains to Swansea, Bristol and Swindon, will be on the Cardiff Central square.

An accessibility queue will be available at both stations.

GWR Customer Services Director, Rachel Geliamassi, said: “Wales’ historic win against the All Blacks was a joy to watch and we were pleased to be able to help fans home after the match.

“Let’s hope they can produce more of the same on Saturday. Fans travelling on GWR services into Cardiff Central are strongly advised to reserve their seats in advance to avoid disappointment.

“The late kick-off time means we won’t be able to carry fans all the way back to London. Please do check journey details and allow sufficient time to board trains safely. Remember that trains will be extremely busy leading up to kick-off and immediately following the match.”

Georgie Porter, Head of Events Planning and Delivery at Transport for Wales: “We’re excited to welcome fans back to Cardiff this Saturday, and we’ve added extra capacity across our network to keep everyone moving.

“Because of the late 20:10 kick-off, trains and stations will be very busy, so please plan ahead, check your last train home, and make sure you join the correct queue at either Cardiff Central or Cardiff Queen Street.“Our staff will be on hand throughout the night, please show them patience and respect as they work to get you home safely.”

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager, says: “We’ve had two fantastic weekends of international rugby in Cardiff, and last weekend’s historic victory over the All Blacks was truly unforgettable.

“As we look ahead to the final game of the Nations Championship at Principality Stadium, our message to supporters remains the same, please plan your journeys to and from the stadium carefully, make use of our event fan guide and our transport partners’ travel guidance.

“With another huge crowd expected, we encourage fans to get in early for the anthems as we look forward to what promises to be another memorable occasion.”

Passengers are reminded to travel responsibly, as anyone who is heavily intoxicated may be refused travel for their own safety and the safety of others