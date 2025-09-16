Rugby legend champions lifelong learning as ambassador for Adult Learners’ Week 2025

Welsh rugby icon Alun Wyn Jones has launched Adult Learners’ Week 2025, stepping into a new role as ambassador for the national campaign that celebrates lifelong learning.

The week, which takes place from 15 to 21 September, is run by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, and features free courses, events, and taster sessions across Wales.

Last year more than 6,000 people took part in learning at over 600 events held during September, from learning coding and digital skills to playing the ukelele, improving numeracy skills or mastering macrame.

‘Proud’

Renowned for his record-breaking rugby career with Wales and the British and Irish Lions, Alun Wyn is also an advocate for education.

Alongside his sporting achievements, Alun holds a law degree from Swansea University and is also learning Welsh. His commitment to personal development earned him an honorary degree from Swansea University, recognising his career achievements both on and off the field.

To mark the launch, he took part in a carpentry adult learning course at Gower College, Swansea, joining fellow learners to highlight the transformative power of education at any stage of life.

Speaking at the launch, he said: “Learning has always been part of my journey, whether on the pitch, or in the classroom. Qualifying as a solicitor while playing professional rugby was a challenge, but it taught me the value of discipline, curiosity, and resilience.

“Learning Welsh as an adult is another milestone that’s helping me connect more deeply with my heritage and community and I’m proud of the effort I’m putting into studying and practicing it.

“I’m constantly inspired by people who start or continue learning, whether it’s to change careers, gain confidence, or simply explore something new.”

Celebration

Adult Learners’ Week is Wales’ largest celebration of lifelong learning, aiming to connect people to take the first step towards building new skills and boosting confidence. The campaign encourages more adults to discover a wide range of learning opportunities, to explore their options and try something new whatever their age and stage of life.

Courses are available both online and in-person, running in communities and workplaces across Wales through colleges, universities, museums, libraries, training providers, and community centres.

People living in Wales can take part in Adult Learners’ Week, with many courses available for free or at a reduced cost. Opportunities can be explored through the Adult Learners’ Week website or by visiting Working Wales, where people can also access personalised advice on learning pathways, financial support, and career guidance.

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Wales Director, added: “Alun Wyn Jones embodies the spirit of lifelong learning. His story is a powerful reminder that learning doesn’t stop when formal education ends. We’re thrilled to have him as our ambassador this year, helping us inspire thousands of adults across Wales to take that first step back into learning or continue on their learning journey.

“Every year, we hear incredible stories from people who’ve transformed their lives through adult education – from gaining new qualifications and finding employment, to building confidence and reconnecting with their communities. Adult Learners’ Week is about celebrating those journeys and making sure everyone knows that learning is for them, no matter their age, background, or starting point.

“Throughout September there will be taster sessions, workshops, webinars, and open days, making it easy for people to try something new.

“From beginner-level to advanced qualifications, the courses are inclusive and accessible to everyone in Wales who wants to learn something new.”

Potential

The campaign is part of a broader Welsh Government commitment to skills development and inclusive education.

Lynne Neagle, Cabinet Secretary for Education, praised the initiative: “Adult Learners’ Week is about unlocking potential, no matter your age or background or previous experience. It’s about giving people the tools to thrive and inspiring them to never stop learning.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. I’ve recently had the opportunity myself to study counselling. The experience has reminded me of the power of lifelong learning.”

For more information on free Welsh taster courses and to get involved in other learning opportunities, search ‘Working Wales Adult Learners’ Week’.