Rugby union rookie Regan Grace handed Wales start against Queensland

Regan Grace will start for Wales in only his third game of rugby union when Warren Gatland’s team face Queensland Reds on Friday.

Wales’ Australia tour finale in Brisbane – a non-cap game – sees 27-year-old Grace selected among 10 changes following the second of two Test defeats against the Wallabies.

Grace, who scored 89 tries for St Helens during a rugby league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams, is under contract with Bath until the end of next season.

He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

Grace then linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

He was called into the Wales training squad just before departure Down Under, and now has a chance to impress as Gatland’s players target a first victory since beating the Barbarians in early November.

“We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement, whether that is starting or in the (match-day) 23,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“That was always the plan. Unfortunately, a few players miss out due to injury, but this game against the Queensland Reds gives a number of others an opportunity to go out and put in a performance.

“I have been pleased with the growth we’ve seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks, and that growth will continue.

“We are expecting a good challenge from the Reds on Friday and know they will be up for this fixture.

“I am looking to see us stay in the moment and keep scanning for opportunities, as well as being alert to threats. Little efforts will make the difference.”

Flanker

Lock Cory Hill captains a side that sees just five players – Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer, Archie Griffin, Christ Tshiunza and Taine Plumtree – retained from the one that started Saturday’s 36-28 second Test defeat in Melbourne.

Tshiunza moves from lock to blindside flanker, while Plumtree wears the number seven shirt. It will be Plumtree’s third start in three different positions on tour.

Elsewhere, there are opportunities for the likes of Scarlets centre Eddie James, hooker Evan Lloyd and his fellow Cardiff forward Mackenzie Martin, who packs down at number eight.

Wales have lost nine successive Tests – their second-worst run in 143 years of international rugby – and Friday’s game is their final fixture before hosting Fiji on November 10.

Team: C Winnett (Cardiff); R Dyer (Dragons), N Tompkins (Saracens), E James (Scarlets), R Grace (Bath); S Costelow (Scarlets), G Davies (Scarlets); K Mathias (Scarlets), E Lloyd (Cardiff), A Griffin (Bath), M Screech (Dragons), C Hill (Secom Rugguts, capt), C Tshiunza (Exeter), T Plumtree (Scarlets), M Martin (Cardiff).

Replacements: E Daniel (Cardiff), C Domachowski (Cardiff), H O’Connor (Scarlets), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), K Hardy (Ospreys), B Thomas (Cardiff), M Grady (Cardiff)

