Rum bar plans on replica ship clash with village heritage

Plans for a pirate-themed bar at a seaside village’s family venue built in part to reflect its coal heritage are expected to be refused in the coming week.

In an application recommended for refusal at the July 9 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, Jonathan Thomas of ‘Schooner’ seeks permission for a change of use of the Coastal Schooner interpretation centre, Saundersfoot Harbour to a rum-themed bar.

The application is before committee members rather than being decided by planning officers as it was called in by a member of the authority.

Maritime heritage

The schooner – a prominent feature on the village’s National Events Deck – was built to showcase Saundersfoot’s maritime heritage and is part of the £10m Wales Coastal Centre project.

The building is a replica of a traditional coastal schooner vessel which operated from the harbour during the coal mining era to transport coal from Saundersfoot.

The interpretation centre closed in October 2024, and it is proposed the rum bar would be open 11am-11pm.

The plans to site the pirate and rum-themed bar with the terrace on the boat have angered villagers already infuriated at unsuccessful attempts to make the project commercially viable.

Saundersfoot Community Council and Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams have voiced their objections to the plans.

Councillor Williams has previously said: “My principal concern now lies with the proposed change of use.

“I strongly believe that if this had been the original application, it would never have been approved in this location.

“To allow such a transformation through a change of use application undermines the original planning process and sets a concerning precedent.

“It’s disappointing that in the past few years, nothing has ever proved viable at the schooner. I just wish there had been more interaction with the community, because I feel that residents should be at the heart of all developments in the village.

“The pursuit of commercial viability must not come at the cost of appropriateness and respect for the site’s character as a busy working harbour.”

Heritage elements

Saundersfoot Community Council objected to the scheme on the basis, saying the proposal as a rum bar “raises concerns in this location and is considered to be at odds with the current family venue and heritage elements”.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says: “The maritime theme will be maintained as the bar will include a small-scale rum distillery and will focus on the Martine history associated with rum and tell the tales of local pirates.

“The Schooner operated as an interpretation centre and high ropes offer for a year from October 2023 to October 2024. However, it has proved not to be a viable option to run the Schooner as an interpretation centre alone and an additional use is sought to maintain the interpretation element of the Schooner.

“The High Ropes offer proved to be an unviable option to retain going forward.

“The proposal seeks to change the use to a mixed-use interpretation centre and bar, following the model of the Rum Story in Whitehaven Harbour on a smaller scale.”

It adds: “The proposal will allow for the Schooner to be maintained and be freely open to the public thus protecting and enhancing the community facilities to meet the needs of local people and visitors alike.

“The proposal would also sustain the future of the interpretation element of the Schooner which in turn will protect and enhance the harbour, which is one of the key attractions in Pembrokeshire.”

An officer report recommending refusal said the scheme is considered to fall outside the seaside village’s defined retail area and the impact on the amenity of the area and especially nearby residential dwellings.

It is recommended to refuse the scheme on those grounds.

