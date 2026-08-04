‘Run-down’ city junction set to become tree-lined public square

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A traffic-dominated city junction described as “run-down” could be transformed into a tree-lined public square where pedestrians and cyclists are prioritised over cars.

New plans submitted to Cardiff Council reveal further details of the proposed transformation of Kingsway, including wide pavements, new greenery, seating, public art and space for cafes and events.

In June of this year, Cardiff Council set out to create a new public square with views towards City Hall and the National Museum at Kingsway in Cardiff.

Now, a planning application has been submitted to the council which shows the details of the scheme, including how it will look.

Planning documents read: “Around Kingsway, heavy traffic, poor pedestrian crossings, and an ageing underpass has created an environment that feels neglected and unsafe, and spaces often associated with anti-social behaviour.

“Poor maintenance -such as worn road markings, dated surfaces – reinforce the sense of decline, while vehicle pollution added to the area’s unappealing character.

“As a result, Kingsway has become a place that people pass through rather than a destination, contributing to a long-term perception of it as run-down.”

According to the plans, the scheme would deliver well-lit clear crossings and wide pavements that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists over cars, integration with Friary Gardens and Cathays Park in addition to other urban greenery, benches, and small cafe spill-outs.

It is also proposed for the site to include public art that draws on the Cardiff’s history and space for events or temporary installations.

The application reads: “The desired user experience is about safety, comfort, and sociability, while the sense of place should balance Cardiff’s civic dignity with an inviting green boulevard that connects heritage, culture, and everyday life.”

Vehicle access to the new square is planned to be “highly restricted”, with them only being allowed on site for “maintenance purposes” or during events.

Planning documents read: “Cycling infrastructure is integrated to support sustainable travel, connecting to existing and proposed citywide routes with secure parking and clear wayfinding.

“Whilst the space is not intended to be a primary cycling route, it will facilitate access to the public realm space and to cycle parking closer to Queen Street. “

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