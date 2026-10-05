Runner dies after taking part in Cardiff Half Marathon

A runner has died after taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon, organisers have said.

Thousands of people ran the 13.1-mile route through the Welsh capital on Sunday as part of the event.

Run 4 Wales confirmed in a statement on Monday that a participant had died.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a participant in this year’s event has sadly passed away.

“We’d like to acknowledge the event and hospital medical teams who reacted with great speed and professionalism.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the runner’s family and friends.”

The organisers added that no further details would be released in accordance with the family’s wishes.

Run 4 Wales said more than 30,000 people had registered for the 23rd edition of the event over the weekend.