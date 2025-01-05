RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has died aged 32, their publicist has said.

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted the drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

Loved

Their publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news on Sunday evening, writing that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Jones added: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Mr Jones added that Williams would be remembered for their “immense talent” and “the light they brought to every room was astonishing”.

In a tribute on Instagram, he added: “These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much.

“Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute to Williams, saying they were “a beacon to so many”.

Alongside pictures of them together, Visage wrote on Instagram: “Heartbreaking, I don’t know how to say how I feel.

“My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.

“You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.”

Wizard of Oz

Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on tour next month performing in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

The Vivienne also competed on an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant for that series.

They also starred in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020, which saw them make their first music video.

They were joined each week by a different celebrity who helped them, with guests including Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur and American comedian Bruce Vilanch.

Speaking in 2019 ahead of competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne explained their name saying: “I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood.

“So when I started doing drag it was a natural progression, but I didn’t want one of those cheap, nasty, slutty drag names so I thought of ‘The Vivienne’ and here she is, there’s only one of them.”

The Vivienne said of their drag style: “My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she’s had to move back to Liverpool.

“I like to have a really fierce look, but I like to be hilarious on stage so I’m kind of an old school and the new school put together which I think works.

“Comedy is definitely my trump card. My favourite trick in drag is my vocal impersonations so I do everyone from Kim Woodburn, Cilla Black, Donald Trump – you name it, I’ll do it – for the right price.”

Success

Following their win in 2019, The Vivienne said they were “made up” adding: “That crown is going to look gorgeous, I can see me there washing the dishes in it.”

The Vivienne landed in the finale alongside Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo, with judge Graham Norton saying in the final critique ahead of the winner being named that The Vivienne had “it all”.

Norton explained: “You know she can serve a look, she can deliver a line, she’s without doubt a terrific drag queen, drag act.”

Judge Alan Carr said: “She’s got that trademark wit, when she was Trump, oh my god, that was the best Trump I’ve ever seen. It was a comedy masterclass.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne”.

In a post on social media, the television show said Williams’s “talent, humour, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration”.

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, said the news was “deeply sad”, adding that the broadcaster was “fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash responded to the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock.”

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said it was “unbelievably sad” and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley referred to The Vivienne as an “incredible human” who will be missed.

The Vivienne was among the line-up for Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer in 2022.

Paul O’Grady

Ahead of being seen on screen, they spoke about Lily Savage, the late Paul O’Grady’s drag character, being an inspiration.

They said at the time: “I still watch all the old Lily shows on YouTube. Obviously, coming from this neck of the woods as well (Liverpool). Lily at the heart of it, is a stand-up comedian, she’s a character, she’s fun and that’s what I love.

“Drag is fun, but drag is serious as well, but it’s finding a nice mix of the two. Drag Race shows the humans behind the make-up.

“We’re just people with the same struggles as everyone else. But we get to kind of paint on a persona and make people laugh, give people a good time and put on a good show. That’s why I do drag”.

A man who attacked the drag star in a hate crime in June 2023 received a suspended jail term last January.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court ruled the one-punch attack by unemployed scaffolder Alan Whitfield on Williams was homophobic.

Williams’s face was bruised and hurt for a week, but they told the court that “luckily” they were a 6ft ex-rugby player who could take a punch.

