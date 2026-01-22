Rupert Lowe calls to ‘scrap’ Senedd expansion

Jibreel Meddah

Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has repeated calls for the Senedd to be scrapped, arguing that plans to expand the Welsh Parliament represent an unnecessary and costly burden on taxpayers.

In a post on social media platform X, Lowe said there was widespread public opposition to the institution and criticised the proposed increase in the number of Members of the Senedd.

Seats soaring from 60 to 96, costing an extra £19 million a year? What an eye-watering waste.

Scrap the lot.”

Rupert Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, is a prominent figure within Reform UK and a close party ally with leader Nigel Farage. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and used to own Southampton FC.

Since becoming an MP, he has built a polarising reputation due to his outspoken demand for constitutional reform, anti-immigration policies and increased public spending.

His use of social media has attracted ongoing controversy as he has been accused of inciting “culture wars” and oversimplifying complex policy issues. A move designed to prioritise impact and share-ability over nuance.

Lowe made similar comments about the Senedd’s expansion in August 2025. In a post published to X on Saturday 2 August 2025, Great Yarmouth MP, Rupert Lowe, wrote: “Scrapping the entire Welsh Assembly would be a positive move for Britain.

“More politicians, more laws, more waste, more talk, more state.

“We don’t need any of it.

“It doesn’t serve Wales, England or Britain.

“Abolish it.”

At the time, Labour MS Alun Davies blasted Reform saying Welsh democracy is not “the playground of the rich English establishment”.

He said: “The right wing hate our democracy. And they have always wanted to subjugate Wales to their own political agenda and interests.

“They hate opposition and like all bullies they hate people who challenge them.

“Welsh democracy is our democracy.

“It’s not the playground of the rich English establishment which Reform represents.

“And the power of our democracy is that we will take on their vested interests and defeat them. As we’ve done in the past.”

The Welsh Government has previously argued that increasing the number of Senedd members is vital to improve scrutiny and reflect the parliament’s expanded powers.

Under current plans the Senedd would grow from 60 to 96 members, a move ministers say would bring it more in line with legislatures of comparable size and responsibility.