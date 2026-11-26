Stephen Price

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has claimed that the Senedd is ‘not fit for purpose’ and stated that Restore Britain’s policy will include the rolling back of devolution, “starting with the abolition of the Senedd”.

His statement comes after previously showing support to a Reform’s Joe Martin who has been asked to apologise ‘for claiming white people are being replaced in the UK’ – labelling demographic changes ‘out of control’.

Sharing the announcement on social media yesterday, he wrote: “A Restore Britain Government will abolish the Senedd.

“Joe Martin, a democratically elected member of the Senedd, remains banned from contributing to debates following his remarks about Britain’s projected demographic changes as White British people are set to become a minority in our own country by 2063.

“Reform was right to boycott the Senedd, but has now abandoned that boycott despite Martin remaining unable to participate in debates.

“What is the point in a Welsh Parliament if the Welsh aren’t even allowed to debate their own demographic security? The Senedd is not fit for purpose – it fails to serve Welsh interests, fails taxpayers and fails to even uphold democratic debate.

“I can today announce that it is Restore Britain policy to roll back devolution, starting with the abolition of the Senedd.

“Our full policy will be published shortly – it will restore the union, whilst enabling the Welsh to maintain their own unique identity which we all admire so much.

“A Restore Britain Government will abolish the Senedd.”

Reform’s Joe Martin was handed the ban after his comments were described as “discriminatory” and “offensive” by the Llywydd (presiding officer), Huw Irranca-Davies.

Lowe shared on X previously: “A Reform Member of the Senedd, Joe Martin, has been banned from speaking in the Welsh Parliament until he apologises for claiming white people are being replaced in the UK.

“He is absolutely right to highlight the scale of change forced on the British people through mass immigration, and I respect him for having the balls to say it.

“Others in Reform want nothing to do with the crisis facing us all – Farage has explicitly said he is not bothered about the scale of demographic change.

“Tice famously said he would be ‘long gone’, so it’s not his problem.

“Joe Martin is right. They are wrong.

“There is nothing racist about discussing these concerns, which are shared by many millions of people.

“To those who question the scale of change?

“Go to Birmingham. Luton. East London. Bradford.

“It is undeniable, and it is out of control.

“Joe must not apologise, and he has my full backing.

“Division and hate”

The leader of Reform in Wales has stated that her party stands with a member who was banned from speaking in the Senedd after claiming white British people were being replaced in the UK.

In a post last week, ahead of Reform’s return to the Senedd this week, Welsh leader Helen Jenner said “Reform stands with Joe Martin”, adding: “Freedom of speech must be protected at all costs.”

Speaking in the Senedd prior to his ban, Mr Martin, the MS for Caerdydd Penarth, said: “Can I have a statement from your Government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK?

“Because the scale of change has been breathtaking.

“Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here.

“Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved.

“A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity.

“It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

Welsh minister Heledd Fychan responded by asking for a ruling on whether the comments were in line with Senedd rules, adding: “We have a duty for every single member of our communities that we represent.

“I reject division and hate. We had a question earlier to the Prif Weinidog (First Minister) around antisemitism.

“We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour.

“We are a Government for everyone here in Wales, we are supposed to be a Senedd for everyone here in Wales.

“I reject wholeheartedly the division that is spouted by those members.”

Later in the afternoon, Mr Irranca-Davies said he considered the comments made by Mr Martin to be “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

He said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus of that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive, and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd.

“This is not the first time the member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions, and I have previously warned him about his conduct.

“Until I receive a clear indication that the member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the member to speak.”

Earlier this week, the Llywydd received a standing ovation after delivering a passionate 15-minute defence of his role as the Senedd’s official referee.

Huw Irranca-Davies’ stirring address came during a debate on a Reform UK motion calling for his removal from office on Tuesday evening (November 24).

Reform had tabled the motion in defence of Joe Martin who was banned from speaking by the Llywydd after he breached the Senedd’s standing orders.

After the Llywydd survived Reform’s bid to remove him, with Members voting 55 to 29 against a motion of no confidence, Reform expressed anger over the positive reaction Irranca-Davies received following his speech.