News

Rupert Lowe says he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims

17 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage holding a mug with his picture on it. Photo Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Rupert Lowe has said he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims against Reform UK’s leader, chief whip and party chairman.

The MP for Great Yarmouth issued a statement on Thursday calling on Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson and Zia Yusuf to retract “fake allegations” against him, and said he would otherwise begin High Court proceedings.

It comes after Mr Lowe was suspended as a Reform MP last month, when the party issued a statement detailing allegations of bullying in the MP’s offices and accusations of threats of physical violence towards the party chairman, which he denies.

‘Serious harm’

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Lowe said Reform’s March comments had “caused serious harm” to his reputation.

He added: “I have today instructed my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to send letters of claim to Reform’s leader and director Nigel Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf asserting claims for defamation.

“I call on the party, Mr Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf to do the right thing and retract these false allegations. In the event that they are unwilling to do so it is my intention to issue High Court proceedings.

“Whilst I have no desire to litigate, I will do what is necessary to ensure my reputation is restored.”

Reform UK did not immediately comment.

Jeff
Jeff
3 hours ago

Skip fire of a party just had extra fuel lobbed in.

Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
3 hours ago

This’ll be fun. Nigel loves being in the spotlight.

TheOtherJones
TheOtherJones
2 hours ago

Hahahahahahahaha

Pause for breath.

Hahahahahahahaha

I do hope this is a highly damaging process for both parties.

Ap Kenneth
Ap Kenneth
2 hours ago

Reminds me of a song from 1979, XTC, Lowe’s only making plans for Nigel.

Ian Michael Williams
Ian Michael Williams
1 hour ago

I gather that all is not well within the Reform camp!!!
One of their senior persons in Wales made one of the most disgusting racist marks I have ever heard. Advocated murder by wanting to go out and sink the boats!!!

Nick Lowles
Nick Lowles
1 hour ago

Has he named Ed Sumner in his legal claim?

Tucker
Tucker
3 minutes ago

Here’s another photo of Fartarge

1000004076
