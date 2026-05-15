Rural bus services given major boost with refurbished fleet

Nation.Cymru staff

A fleet of refurbished buses featuring upgraded accessibility technology, CCTV and lower-emission engines is beginning to roll out across one of Wales’ largest rural counties.

Powys County Council has welcomed the first of 15 upgraded vehicles funded by the Welsh Government in partnership with Transport for Wales.

The remaining buses are expected to enter service in phases between now and September as part of a wider programme aimed at modernising public transport services across Powys.

The refurbished buses include audio-visual “next stop” announcements, improved bilingual signage, upgraded seating, onboard USB charging points and newly installed CCTV systems.

The vehicles have also been fitted with refurbished Euro 6 engines designed to reduce emissions and improve reliability.

The first upgraded buses will be operated by Tanat Valley Coaches and Lloyds Coaches, with further vehicles set to be introduced by other operators across the county in the coming months.

Powys council said the investment formed part of a longer-term plan to create a more integrated and accessible public transport network, with better coordination between routes, fares and timetables.

Cabinet member for a Green Powys, Jackie Charlton, described the arrival of the buses as “a significant moment for public transport in Powys”.

“This investment will directly benefit passengers, provide more reliable, comfortable and accessible journeys, while also reducing emissions,” she said.

“It is an important step towards building a public transport network that is stronger, fairer and greener, supporting our communities, improving inclusion, and helping us respond to the climate challenge.”

Lee Robinson, executive director for regional transport and integration at Transport for Wales, said the project showed what could be achieved through partnership working.

“The Bridge to Franchise network represents an important step in delivering a more integrated and accessible public transport system in partnership with Powys,” he said.

“It’s a great example of what we can achieve when teams from across Transport for Wales and local authorities come together with a shared purpose.”

Accessibility

Bus Users UK Wales director Barclay Davies said the £500,000 investment would help improve accessibility and encourage more people to use buses.

“If we want more people to use buses, we need to provide the facilities they expect,” he said.

“These improvements will help make journeys more comfortable and inclusive, and we hope they encourage more people to leave the car at home and give the bus a try.”