Rural community health initiative reaches 760 in its first year

An award-winning initiative supporting the health and wellbeing of mid Wales’ rural communities has delivered over 760 health checks in its first year – resulting in 97 individuals being advised to seek further medical support from their GP or local pharmacy.

Launched at the Royal Welsh Show in 2024, Farming Fit was developed to provide tailored health and wellbeing advice in safe, familiar settings across rural Powys.

The initiative is a partnership between Powys County Council (PCC), Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS).

Achievement

In the last 12 months, the initiative has:

Attended livestock markets/agricultural events on 44 different occasions across Powys.

Recorded 2,800 health-promoting engagements with members of our rural communities.

Undertaken 766 health checks, which has resulted in 97 individuals being advised to contact their GP or local pharmacy.

The initiative continues to offer:

Blood pressure check

Lifestyle assessments

Smoking cessation advice

Signposting and awareness of mental wellbeing and support

A safe and confidential space for discussion of health promotion opportunities.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Farming Fit has proven that meeting people where they are – on farms, at markets, and at shows – can break down barriers to accessing health support.

“The feedback from the farming community has been overwhelmingly positive, and the data shows we’re making a real difference.”

‘Delighted’

Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health at Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “We know that the farming industry can be very demanding, with the farming community working long and antisocial hours which means they often have difficulties accessing traditional health and wellbeing services.

“I’m delighted that this outreach health promotion project, offering opportunistic health promotion and screening, has been well received by the community to support their health and wellbeing.”

Clair Swales, Chief Executive of PAVO, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of the Farming Fit project. What started as an idea within the PAVO-coordinated Powys Agri Wellbeing Support Network has grown into a thriving initiative over the last year.

“Thanks to Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, and Powys’ third sector organisations for their collaboration. Together, we’ve brought the idea to life and are creating positive change for the well-being of our farming communities.”

For more information, visit the Farming Fit site here.

