Rural crime prevention event highlights threats facing farming communities

Nation.Cymru staff

Farmers, landowners, rural businesses, and residents came together last week for a rural crime prevention event aimed at strengthening community safety across north Wales.

The event, Preventing Rural Crime: Staying Secure Online and on the Farm, was jointly organised by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, North Wales Police, the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales, and Tir Dewi, bringing together partners to provide practical advice on tackling threats facing rural communities.

Partners highlighted that underreporting continues to present challenges in tackling rural crime, with large geographical areas and limited resources often impacting response times.

Therefore, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin called for partners to come together for an event ensuring rural communities feel heard, represented, and supported in the fight against rural crime.

Attendees heard from experts on protecting machinery, livestock, and property. Officers spoke of the importance of vigilance, reporting suspicious activity and adopting preventative security measures.

The event also addressed the growing threat of cyber-crime targeting rural businesses. Participants gained insight into risks such as phishing, fraud and data breaches, alongside practical steps to improve online security.

Rural crime as key priority

Opening the event, PCC Andy Dunbobbin reinforced that rural and wildlife crime remains a key priority in his Police and Crime Plan.

He said: “North Wales is blessed with outstanding natural beauty, and its rural economy is crucial to its continued success. That success depends on the farming community having the confidence to invest and focus on what they do best – managing their land and producing food that supports our population.”

Attendees also heard from PCSO Iwan Owen of the Rural Crime Team, established in 2013 as the first dedicated unit of its kind in the UK.

Rural crime can take many forms and have a significant impact on farming communities across north Wales.

Offences include the theft of high-value agricultural machinery such as tractors, quad bikes, and trailers, as well as tools and fuel from farms. Livestock theft and wildlife crime, including poaching and hare coursing remain ongoing concerns.

These challenges were discussed openly, with partners acknowledging the complexities of enforcement, particularly where offenders operate across borders.

PCSO Iwan Owen said: “Rural crime can have a huge impact on farming communities, affecting livelihoods, businesses, and people’s sense of security.

“Simple measures such as reporting suspicious activity, improving property marking and remaining vigilant can make a real difference in helping us prevent offences and protect rural communities across North Wales.”

Online threats

PC Dewi Owen from the Cyber Crime Team also attended and was interviewed live on S4C. He highlighted the growing scale and increasing sophistication of online threats facing both farmers and agricultural businesses.

He explained that cyber-crime in the agricultural sector is becoming more prevalent, with offenders using advanced tactics such as phishing emails, social engineering, and ransomware attacks to exploit personal and financial information. For example, this could be through fraudulent invoices and other bills that farmers might pay to suppliers whom they deal with.

PC Owen stressed that many of these incidents can be prevented through simple yet effective security measures. He emphasised the importance of using strong, unique passwords for every account. These should be long and complex, incorporating a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols, making them significantly more difficult for criminals to guess or compromise.

Support

The event also highlighted the wider pressures facing farming communities, with Tir Dewi Chair of Trustees, Peter Harlech Jones, reinforcing the charity’s commitment to supporting farmers.

He said: “We know people are under financial strain, facing animal welfare pressures, inheritance tax concerns, legal disputes, isolation, and loneliness. When dealing with these challenges, people can become more vulnerable to crime.

“Now more than ever, demand for our services is at its highest. While we take no pride in that, it reflects the increasing pressures farmers face daily. We are here to provide the support they need, strengthen our rural economy, and ensure farming families are protected.”

The event formed part of a wider partnership work across north Wales aimed at preventing rural crime, improving community confidence, and supporting those living and working in rural areas.

PCC Andy Dunbobbin added: “Rural communities are at the heart of north Wales, and events like this are vital in ensuring people feel informed, supported, and confident in protecting themselves against crime. By working together, we can make our rural areas safer, both on the farm and online.”