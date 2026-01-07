Rural pubs would be hit by lower drink-drive limit, trade body warns

Rural pubs would be hit by plans to cut the drink-drive limit, a group representing the sector has warned.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) urged the Government to ensure its new road safety plans are “proportionate and evidence-based” to avoid an impact on struggling pubs.

Cutting the drink-drive limit in England and Wales is among plans set to be unveiled on Wednesday in the Government’s road safety strategy, the first of its kind in more than a decade.

The road safety strategy also proposes to require some convicted drink-drivers to have “alcolocks” fitted to their vehicles, and new powers to suspend driving licences for people suspected of drink or drug-driving offences.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is the highest in Europe alongside Malta.

Under the strategy, this may be reduced to 22 micrograms in England and Wales, bringing those nations into line with Scotland, which cut its drink-drive limit in 2014.

A spokesperson for the BBPA insisted the pub sector is “committed to actively promoting responsible drinking through its investment in no and low beer and support of drink-drive campaigns”, and pointed to a decline in alcohol-related driving accidents in recent Government data.

It also warned that the pub sector “continues to face huge challenges”, adding: “So any additional policy measures that further impact trade will be of real concern to licensees, especially those in rural areas.”

Some pubs have banned Labour MPs amid concerns about the end of a Covid-era business rates relief announced by Rachel Reeves at the budget in November.

The BBPA added: “We are keen to work with Government on delivering the new strategy, but any new rules must be proportionate and evidence-based – and we would urge Government to consider how to mitigate the significant impact further restrictions would have for pubs, jobs, and community hubs in rural areas, which may already suffer from little to no public transport.

“We would also urge the Government to review how public transport, especially in rural areas, can better support the high street and local tourism, ultimately strengthening local communities and economies.”