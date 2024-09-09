Rural school with just 26 pupils faces closure

Senior councillors will consult on plans to close a rural primary school attended by under 30 pupils, later this month.

The future of Ysgol Bro Cynllaith, in the village of Llansilin, north Powys, which currently has 26 pupils, will be considered by Cabinet, Powys county council has confirmed.

Cabinet members will consider the plans on Tuesday, 17 September and will be asked to start the statutory process, which could see the school close from 31 August 2025.

This represents the next stage of implementation of the Llanfyllin Catchment review approved by the local authority in September 2023.

The proposal would be for pupils to transfer to their closest school in Powys. For most pupils, this would be Ysgol Gynradd Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

If Cabinet approve the recommendation to start the statutory process, it is anticipated that consultation will start in October.

Small schools

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are committed to securing the best possible start for our learners and we believe that our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will achieve this.

“As part of the strategy, we need to address the high proportion of small schools in the county, decreasing pupil numbers and the high number of surplus places.

“The historic and projected pupil numbers for Ysgol Bro Cynllaith suggest that numbers are not expected to increase significantly in the future while it is ranked the third highest school in Powys by budget share per pupil – £8,311 per pupil compared to the Powys average of £4,729.

“The small pupil numbers at the school mean that pupils are taught in whole key stage classes with foundation pupils in one class and older pupils in another. As pupil numbers in each year group are small, it is more difficult to ensure all pupils are appropriately challenged.

“The proposal before Cabinet in respect of Ysgol Bro Cynllaith has not been reached lightly but we believe that it is needed to address the low numbers at the school and reduce the council’s overall surplus capacity in primary schools.

“It will also ensure that pupils are taught in classes with peers of similar ages and attend a larger school which could provide a wider range of educational and extra-curricular activities.”

The proposal will be considered by the council’s Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, September 11.

