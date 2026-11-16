Russell Brand investigated over message from behind bars, Downing Street says

An urgent investigation is being carried out into whether jailed comedian Russell Brand broke prison rules by sharing a “clearly appalling” message claiming not to be guilty of the sex offences he has been convicted of, Downing Street has said.

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message from her rapist husband in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel, in which he claimed: “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for”.

It is understood that a prisoner will be deemed to have broken the rules if they provide comments to a family member that they know will be published.

Asked about the comments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is clearly appalling, and is being urgently investigated.

“We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments.”

Brand, 51, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term after he was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.

In his message, Brand said he had been moved from the category B Wandsworth prison in south-west London, to the lower category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire – a prison for men convicted of a sex offence.

Reading the message from a notebook, Ms Gallacher said: “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

His message added: “I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated.

“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”

Responding to the video on Monday, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News: “His crimes are heinous and awful.

“I think it’s revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments.

“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments.”