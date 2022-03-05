Russian gas still coming in through Welsh port

Russian gas is still coming into the UK through the Milford Haven port in Wales.

Shipping data on Friday showed that the Shell-owned Pearl liquid natural gas tanker was moored at the Dragon LNG terminal in Wales.

It means that Russian gas will be carried through the LNG pipeline that runs under the south of Wales and to homes across the rest of the UK over the next few days.

Despite banning other Russian ships the UK Government is yet to ban Russian cargo ships, amid fears about the impact on energy bills that are already at a record high.

Unison head of energy Matt Lay said that British shipping sanctions would be a “hollow gesture” if the UK did not also ban Russian cargoes.

“The government must act immediately to stop Russian goods continuing to arrive in the UK under the cover of another country,” he said in a statement.

A Shell spokesman said: “We are appalled by the war in Ukraine. But we also recognise that millions of European homes and businesses rely on Russian gas for heating, cooking and power generation.

“Russia meets nearly a third of Europe’s gas needs. Abruptly cutting off such an important source of gas could have serious consequences for many homes and businesses.”

Household energy bills were already due to rise by 54 per cent to almost £2,000 a year from April, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and could rise further to £3,000 a year, analysts have said.

‘Banned’

A Russian cargo ship carrying diesel was turned away from the same Welsh port during the week.

The vessel, called the ‘Louie’, was scheduled to dock in Milford Haven yesterday, but has been diverted to Belgium because of confusion about the UK Government’s sanctions on Russia.

The tanker had already changed course twice during its voyage from port of Primorsk, in the Russia.

On Tuesday, it was diverted to Antwerp, Belgium, due to widespread confusions about sanctions, after being originally scheduled to offload its cargo of diesel at the Puma Energy terminal in Milford Haven yesterday.

It was allowed to go back on course to Milford Haven following consultations, but yesterday morning it was diverted to Belgium once again.

The MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Crabb, has written to UK Government transport minister Grant Shapps, requesting immediate action on the extension of sanction legislation.

“The source of the cargo which is being transported on ships has to be included in government sanctions,” he said.

“I want all Russian cargo to be banned from entering Welsh ports.”

