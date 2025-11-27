Russian influence inquiry petition has higher concentration of signatures in Wales

Emily Price

A petition calling for a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics and democracy has reached over 60,000 signatures with the percentage of people signing it highest in Wales.

The highest concentration of signatories is in Plaid Cymru-held constituencies including Liz Saville Roberts’ constituency of Dwyfor Merioneth and Ben Lake’s Ceredigion Preseli constituency.

This may be because the party’s MPs have been sharing the petition on their social media channels.

Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick’s Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe constituency has also clocked up a high concentration of signatures.

The lowest concentration of the petition’s signatures in Wales are in constituencies in the South Wales Valleys such as Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil.

The UK Parliament petition was launched by Alexander Proctor amid concerns about reported efforts from Russia to influence democracy in Britain, the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

The petition’s details state: “We believe we must establish the depth and breadth of possible Russian influence campaigns in the UK.

“We believe recent events underscore the urgency of this issue.”

Last week Reform UK’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years after he admitted being paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament when he was an MEP.

The 52-year-old from Anglesey was a Member of the Senedd under UKIP’s banner between 2016 and 2017.

In 2021 he briefly led Reform’s Senedd election campaign.

Bribes

Reform UK has denied it is a pro-Russian party, as it faced renewed calls from the Prime Minister and MPs to launch an investigation into how the party’s former Welsh leader had taken bribes from the Kremlin.

Lib Dem MP David Chadwick described Gill as a “traitor” and called for a full instigation.

He said: “Nigel Farage himself was previously paid to be on Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, and said he was the world leader he admires the most. We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie?”

In the Senedd this week, First Minister Eluned Morgan said she was “appalled” by the actions of Gill and assured MSs her government was taking steps to prevent “that kind of political interference” in the Welsh election next May.

Nigel Farage ruled out launching his own probe into his party’s activities arguing that he is “not a police force”.

It’s thought that there are stronger calls for a full inquiry into Russian influence in Wales because media coverage of Gill’s wrong doing has been more extensive there than elsewhere.

This could suggest that despite the matter being of UK national importance, coverage of Gill’s wrong doing was insufficient outside Wales.

Disgraced

During the recent Caerphilly by-election, Reform was at the centre of a media storm after it was revealed that the party’s candidate Llyr Powell had previously worked for Gill in the Senedd.

Powell deleted his online interactions with the disgraced former MEP and strongly denied any knowledge of his ex-employer’s links to Moscow.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (November 26) Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts called on Keir Starmer to launch a government-led investigation into Russian interference.

Speaking in the chamber, she challenged the Prime Minister to not allow Nigel Farage to “police his own party”.

After Keir Starmer refused to answer a previous question by the leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey on whether he would launch a national investigation, Saville Roberts said: “We can only conclude that the Prime Minister has faith in the Member for Clacton to police his own party on Russian interference.

“But the leader of Reform has already said that’s beyond his capabilities.

“Why is the Prime Minister so unwilling to take responsibility and launch a full investigation into foreign interference in our democracy?”

Speaking after the session, she added: “The Prime Minister seems more interested in political theatre than taking action to hold Reform UK to account.

“A petition calling for a full investigation into Russian interference has gathered over 60,000 signatures, with Welsh constituencies showing the highest concentration of support.

“The Prime Minister must stop relying on self-policing and take real action with a full, independent investigation.”

Labour Senedd Member Mick Antoniw attended Gill’s sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey in London last week.

Probe

The former Welsh Government minister – who is of Ukrainian heritage – says a probe into Russian influence is a matter of national security for Wales and the UK.

He said: “I firmly believe there are important facts to be uncovered about the extent of Natan Gill and Reform’s connections with Russian interests.

“It links to Nigel Farage’s interviews with Putins TV station Russia Today and extends to links with other politicians Gill was in contact with and tried to recruit.

“It is a matter of national security for Wales and the UK. Parliament in Westminster needs to act. An inquiry is the way forward.

“It is encouraging there is high awareness of this in Wales but it is of importance to all the UK.”

The UK Government responds to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures.

The Russian probe petition will continue gathering signatures until May 10 2026.