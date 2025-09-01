Russia’s Putin and Indian PM Modi have side meeting at Chinese summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of a regional summit in China on Monday in a show of deepening ties when New Delhi’s relations with Washington are strained over the purchase of Russian oil.

The two leaders held talks after attending the key session of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation gathering in the port city of Tianjin, where discussions focused on regional stability, bilateral trade and energy co-operation.

In his remarks to open the talks, Mr Modi termed the partnership with Moscow as “special and privileged”. Mr Putin addressed Mr Modi as a “dear friend” and hailed Russia’s ties with India as special, friendly and trusting.

‘Special relations’

“Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades. Friendly, trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future,” Mr Putin said.

“These relations are absolutely non-partisan in nature, supported by the overwhelming majority of the peoples of our countries.”

Mr Putin plans to travel to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, according to his foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov.

Mr Modi used the SCO meeting to welcome the peace initiatives aimed at halting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on the stakeholders to move forward constructively.

“To end the conflict soonest and establish peace permanently, we need to find out a way. It’s a call of the entire humanity,” Mr Modi said.

At the talks, Putin was accompanied by a large delegation that included top government officials.

One-to-one

Russian state media reported that before sitting down for the formal dialog, Mr Putin and Mr Modi spoke one-to-one for almost an hour in Aurus, a high-end, Russian-made limousine that Mr Putin regularly brings on foreign trips.

The meeting carried added significance as it came days after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, raising the total duties to a steep 50%, in retaliation to India’s continued purchases of discounted Russian oil.

Washington has repeatedly warned New Delhi against buying Russian crude, which it said was partly keeping Moscow’s revenues afloat to fund the Ukraine war. India has defended its imports as essential for meeting its growing energy needs of 1.4 billion people.