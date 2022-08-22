Ruth Davidson and Arlene Foster to visit Wales on tour in bid to stop the UK breaking up

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and DUP former First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster are to visit Wales as part of a tour to campaign against the break-up of the UK.

They said that the aim was to “get people talking about what is so good about the union of four great nations”.

The tour later this year will come as new polls suggest that support for Welsh and Scottish independence and a united Ireland would rise if, as expected, Liz Truss were to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

A source told the Scottish Sun: “Arlene will hit the road with the likes of Ruth and show people what the union means. For too long it’s been the Nicola Sturgeon show, and it’s time to get people talking about what is so good about the union of four great nations.”

The tour comes at a difficult time for the UK after Sinn Fein won the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly in May. It means that , with the SNP in power in Scotland and a Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour cooperation agreement in Wales, parties who want to promote more autonomy hold power in each of the devolved countries.

Dame Arlene Foster was forced out of office last summer in a coup, and said that she had left the DUP and would now be “advocating on behalf of the union now in a non-party political way”.

She added that she would work to “allow people to know why the union is something that will exist into the future, is economically, politically, socially, culturally, better to be in the United Kingdom – and I’ll continue to put a positive case for the union wherever I am”.

Baroness Ruth Davidson has relinquished her Scottish Parliament seat and taken up residence in the House of Lords, but suggested that she would be keen to lead Better Together if a new Scottish referendum was called.

