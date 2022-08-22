Ruth Davidson and Arlene Foster to visit Wales on tour in bid to stop the UK breaking up
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and DUP former First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster are to visit Wales as part of a tour to campaign against the break-up of the UK.
They said that the aim was to “get people talking about what is so good about the union of four great nations”.
The tour later this year will come as new polls suggest that support for Welsh and Scottish independence and a united Ireland would rise if, as expected, Liz Truss were to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
A source told the Scottish Sun: “Arlene will hit the road with the likes of Ruth and show people what the union means. For too long it’s been the Nicola Sturgeon show, and it’s time to get people talking about what is so good about the union of four great nations.”
The tour comes at a difficult time for the UK after Sinn Fein won the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly in May. It means that , with the SNP in power in Scotland and a Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour cooperation agreement in Wales, parties who want to promote more autonomy hold power in each of the devolved countries.
Dame Arlene Foster was forced out of office last summer in a coup, and said that she had left the DUP and would now be “advocating on behalf of the union now in a non-party political way”.
She added that she would work to “allow people to know why the union is something that will exist into the future, is economically, politically, socially, culturally, better to be in the United Kingdom – and I’ll continue to put a positive case for the union wherever I am”.
Baroness Ruth Davidson has relinquished her Scottish Parliament seat and taken up residence in the House of Lords, but suggested that she would be keen to lead Better Together if a new Scottish referendum was called.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
They’re getting desperate. I hope Frost joins their tour.
Dame Foster initially negotiated a 1billion pound bung to ensure May could stay on in government but in the end this has seen the DUP refuse to take part in NI government because of how UK Government forced NI Protocol onto them having previously said their would be no paperwork difference between NI and mainland UK. Ruth Davidson is a Baroness (a Baroness!) who believes in immigration and LGBTQ+ rights so of course her contribution to Tory Party is almost completely ignored by the party itself. Neither is a good example of UK Government treating Celtic nations with respect or… Read more »
“what is so good about the union of four great nations.”
The six counties in the north-east of Ireland are not a nation. They are not even a province.
Quite right…. They have the same status as Kerson.
Yes. Send two Unionist buffoons to convince us to stay in the Union. It should gain us more supporters for independence.
Now Ruth Davidson is alright – by Tory standards – but she stepped back from higher leadership, despite her relative popularity.
But Arlene Foster? Receiver of the £1Bn bung to shore up the Tories? Yes. PLeae, lay out the red carpet for her. Point a lot of cameras at her. Let the people hear what she has to say. We’ll be free of the Union within the year!
Yes. What is Ruth Davidson doing with la Foster?
They may have a “thing” going ! But seriously, wheeling out 2 female versions of ARTD from other “provinces” is going to be like 2 more shots in the feet of Unionism. The colonials living in Wales will love everybody else will either laugh, hate, or show utter indifference.
Tory standards are anything but “alright” whichever time serving witch declares them.
If these shows are free and the dates and venues are convenient I’m tempted to go to one of these.
Not one but a pair of stand up comedians. Could be some entertaining heckles as well.
Heckling politicians will soon become a criminal act with the current/future Tory government.
Make sure your local supermarket has surplus rotting tomatoes before these two witches arrive.
Ruth Davidson and Arlene Foster both come from countries that have far more autonomy than Wales does. So who are they to determine what’s best for us?
Desperation – keep sending them , the more they push their propaganda of the union on us, the more we will reject them. This will be the testing bed for Yescymru to show whether they can show non partisan Defiance and turn up to rebutt foster & davidson’s rhetoric whereever in Wales they show up, marches are fine but Yescymru must coordinate responses to these colonial carpetbaggers and prove themselves beyond marches and tee shirt sales.
These two should not visit Wales if they are worried about the Union. They should visit Truss and Frosty. A Union of four great nations is the sort of talk Frost wants stopped and if independence for Scotland and Wales plus a shift towards a united Ireland is more likely as a result of Truss becoming PM, then as soon as she’s in, they need to get her out.
Didn’t know they’d formed a band, who’s on drums and pipes I wonder…