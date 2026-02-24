Ryanair launches new summer flights from Cardiff Airport

Ryanair has launched its summer 2026 schedule for Cardiff, with five new routes including Dublin.

The new destinations include holiday hotspots like Alicante, Faro and Tenerife, as well as top city break destination Dublin.

This Summer, Ryanair will operate extra frequencies on its popular Alicante, Dublin, Faro and Malaga routes, offering its Welsh customers even more low-fare choice and regular connections.

Ryanair, which is considered the UK’s No.1 low-fares airline, has made its full Summer 2026 schedule available to book now via the Ryanair App, with flights to/from Cardiff available from as little as £29.99.

Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to launch our Summer 2026 schedule at Cardiff, offering 5 routes with extra frequencies on 4 of these routes, including holiday hotspots like Alicante, Faro and Malaga as well as a top city break destination – Dublin, offering our Welsh customers with even more low-fare choice and regular connections for their Summer 2026 getaways.

“Our full Summer 2026 schedule is available to book now via the Ryanair App, with fares starting from as little as £29.99.”

Cardiff Airport’s CEO, Jon Bridge, said: “It’s great to see Ryanair strengthening its commitment to Cardiff Airport with its Dublin service now operating daily throughout the summer and increasing to twice daily on select days in October 2026.

“This is a hugely popular route, particularly for business travellers, providing a vital gateway to Ireland and Wales and further strengthening the economic ties between our Celtic nations.

“Alongside Dublin, we’re delighted to see Ryanair offering such a strong portfolio of Summer destinations from Cardiff, including Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Tenerife.

“These routes provide fantastic choice for Welsh travellers seeking a well-earned break, while also supporting tourism and connectivity.

“This growth demonstrates the continued demand for convenient, low-cost travel from our airport.

“We look forward to working closely with Ryanair to build on this success and deliver even more choice for our customers.”