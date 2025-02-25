Ryanair offers biggest ever summer schedule at Cardiff Airport

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme for Cardiff Airport in 2025, which is up 18% year-on-year, allowing more choice to fly low-cost from Wales.

Additional flights have been added to Dublin and Malaga, two of the most popular destinations for Cardiff Airport customers.

The airline has been operating at Cardiff for more than a decade and this year’s summer schedule is as follows:

Alicante: Flights every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday

Dublin: Flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Faro: Flights every Monday & Thursday

Malaga: Flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Tenerife: Flights every Monday, Tuesday & Friday

32 weekly flights

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to see Ryanair continuing to grow with us at the Airport.

“This summer there’ll be 32 weekly flights (16 outbound and 16 inbound). These low-cost flights are crucial for Welsh tourism and for business and leisure travellers.

“We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their National Airport.

“We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales.”

Passenger numbers up

Ryanair’s update comes after National Airport of Wales shared that more than 881,000 customers were welcomed through its terminal in 2024. That is an increase of 5% on 2023 figures.

This figure accounts for passengers on all commercial and non-commercial flights operated through Cardiff Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Diolch/thank you to the whole team for their hard work, professionalism and dedication, plus our customers for their support.”

