News

Ryanair offers biggest ever summer schedule at Cardiff Airport

25 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Ryanair. Image: Cardiff Airport

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme for Cardiff Airport in 2025, which is up 18% year-on-year, allowing more choice to fly low-cost from Wales.

Additional flights have been added to Dublin and Malaga, two of the most popular destinations for Cardiff Airport customers.

The airline has been operating at Cardiff for more than a decade and this year’s summer schedule is as follows:

  • Alicante: Flights every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday
  • Dublin: Flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
  • Faro: Flights every Monday & Thursday
  • Malaga: Flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday
  • Tenerife: Flights every Monday, Tuesday & Friday

32 weekly flights

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to see Ryanair continuing to grow with us at the Airport.

“This summer there’ll be 32 weekly flights (16 outbound and 16 inbound). These low-cost flights are crucial for Welsh tourism and for business and leisure travellers.

“We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their National Airport.

“We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales.”

Passenger numbers up

Ryanair’s update comes after National Airport of Wales shared that more than 881,000 customers were welcomed through its terminal in 2024. That is an increase of 5% on 2023 figures.

This figure accounts for passengers on all commercial and non-commercial flights operated through Cardiff Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Diolch/thank you to the whole team for their hard work, professionalism and dedication, plus our customers for their support.”

Pete Cuthbert
Pete Cuthbert
9 minutes ago

Oh what excellent news! Just what we comfortably off, high carbon footprint, frequent fliers need.

Perhaps this is really sad news as what we should be doing is giving up on flying if we want a planet that is anywhere near livable for current children as adults.

