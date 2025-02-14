S4C adds new faces to its Commercial Board

S4C has appointed three Non-Executive Board Members to its Commercial Board. After an open process, Richard Johnston, Luci Sanan and Oliver Lang will join the Board in February, bringing extensive experience and expertise.

Richard Johnston is the former Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine UK – a leading UK and global content production and distribution group. He was also Chair of ScreenSkills, the skills body for the screen sector, from 2017 to 2024. Luci Sanan has vast experience in generating commercial income from content, intellectual property and brands, including digital, working with advertisers and agencies. She now advises various clients in the sector through her company, 53 Degrees North Media. Oliver Lang worked for years at the BBC and BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios) before setting up his own consultancy, Silbury Coaching & Consulting. He has a deep understanding of the commercial and business side of the production sector. He has previously supported S4C’s commercial board to develop a commercial strategy.

Calibre

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C and Chair of the Commercial Board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard, Luci and Oliver to S4C and have been blown away by the calibre and variety of experience and skills we have attracted. “I’m certain that we will benefit greatly from their input as we further develop our commercial strategy.” Responding to his appointment, Richard Johnston said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the commercial board and I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team at S4C as they seek to turbo charge the Welsh creative economy and further grow S4C’s commercial revenues and impact.”

Punching above its weight

Luci Sanan added: “I can’t wait to get started working with my fellow appointees to support our colleagues at S4C in maximising the commercial potential of the channel. The Welsh creative sector already punches well above its weight, and I am excited to see what comes next.” Oliver Lang said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as a non-executive director of S4C Masnachol. “I believe there is real commercial as well as creative opportunity for S4C as it forges ever deeper connections with its audience and partners with amazing creative and entrepreneurial talent across Wales.” S4C is a public service broadcaster with a unique role to commission, create and distribute Welsh-language content across a range of platforms, reaching audiences across Wales and beyond. S4C is a public body accountable to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and receives its funding from the licence fee. It supplements this funding with additional income generated by commercial activities. These commercial activities are conducted through S4C’s wholly owned subsidiaries, which are managed and supervised by the commercial board.

