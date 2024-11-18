S4C and Media Cymru join forces in ambitious digital future project

Welsh-language public service broadcaster S4C and Welsh media consortium Media Cymru have announced the most ambitious research and development project in S4C’s history.

It will explore the future of S4C’s audiences, its distribution and public service broadcast prominence in the digital age. The channel’s ultimate aim is to ensure its Welsh-language content is easily discoverable in Wales and across the UK.

Working with Media Cymru, a Welsh consortium to supercharge media innovation, the project will significantly boost the channel’s existing research, provide expert advice and investment in internal talent to help develop a robust, future-proof digital strategy.

“Pivotal moment”

The project will be led by Laura Franses, S4C’s Director of Commercial Activities, in collaboration with Sarah Tierney of Tierney Consulting and Lydia Fairfax of Triple Crown Consulting.

In all, the project, entitled Transforming S4C’s Digital Future and running until December 2025 will;

• conduct targeted and S4C-specific audience and market research;

• evaluate that research to develop and agree new roadmaps for future reach, and

• explore partnerships to increase S4C’s audience.

Announcing the project, S4C’s interim Chief Executive Sioned Wiliam said: “This project comes at a pivotal moment in our history, in conjunction with the the Media Act 2024.

“It offers us an unprecedented opportunity in public service broadcasting to make S4C content discoverable to a wider audience and on multiple platforms.”

Future proofing

Media Cymru Co-Director, Professor Justin Lewis said: “Our collaboration with S4C marks a watershed moment for the channel, which is committed to exploring a full range of digital pathways to safeguard its future and ensure that its output is discoverable for a range of new audiences across the UK and beyond.”

Professor Lewis added: “Transforming S4C’s Digital Future will provide expert analysis and insights to outline a new future-facing digital strategy and help ensure that media innovation here in Wales is fuelled by fair and green economic growth.”

Further updates on the project will be announced in due course.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

