S4C announces multi-platform 2026 Senedd Election coverage

With a crucial Senedd election on the horizon, the Newyddion S4C news service will question, hold to account and break the latest news, with a feast of text and video content across its digital platforms.

The output will include an interactive map of the constituencies, a new provision for vertical videos and a live feed on the day of the election which will bring together all the results on the Newyddion S4C website and app.

S4C appointed Jacob Morris as a digital-first political reporter in September, in partnership with BBC Wales, who will travel the length and breadth of Wales to gauge the temperature of the nation for Newyddion S4C’s digital platforms.

On TV, the Newyddion S4C programme will visit every constituency before election day, and that journey has already begun in earnest.

This year too, for the first time, S4C and the BBC will work together on a leaders’ debate which will be broadcast live on S4C on 23 April, as well as on S4C’s and the BBC’s digital platforms and on BBC Radio Cymru, with Bethan Rhys Roberts presenting.

A new series of Y Byd yn ei Le will scrutinise the policies of each of the main parties.

Pawb a’i Farn will broadcast a special programme on 19 March in partnership with the Urdd youth movement, which will give school pupils the opportunity to question politicians and have their say, with an audience of more than 200 sixth form and further education college students in attendance.

With the voting age reduced to 16 at the last Senedd election, Hansh Dim Sbin’s journalists will shine a light on the stories that are important to young people, and Newyddion Ni will also inform and bring the campaign alive for children.

And on the day of the count itself, the results programme, Etholiad Senedd 2026 (Senedd Election 2026), will begin at 11.00 on 8 May, with Bethan Rhys Roberts and Rhodri Llywelyn presenting the results live from Cardiff, with Catrin Haf Jones and Richard Wyn Jones analysing what it all means for Wales’s political landscape.

There will be more reporters than ever getting the full reaction from the counting centres right across Wales, and from the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to Holyrood in Scotland, where voters will also be voting for their representatives.

Sharen Griffith, S4C’s News and Current Affairs Commissioner said: “This is a different election to those before it, with changes to the voting system and more members than ever set to be elected to the Senedd.

“Our journalists and reporters will follow it all on your behalf, breaking the latest developments and explaining what exactly they mean for Wales.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive added: “S4C is pleased to announce the varied output of election content available across our platforms.

“You’ll experience every twist and turn of the campaign, and you can rely on experienced presenters and reports to ask the important questions, and hold the politicians to account.

“So, be it on the Newyddion S4C app, on social media, or on TV, you can follow all the latest on the platform of your choice.

You can follow Newyddion S4C on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky and X.