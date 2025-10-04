S4C appoints digital-first political correspondent ahead of Caerphilly by-election

S4C has appointed a digital-first political correspondent to boost its coverage in the run-up to key elections in Wales.

Jacob Morris, already a familiar face to viewers of Newyddion S4C, will take up the role immediately. One of his first assignments will be reporting on the Caerphilly by-election for the Senedd, triggered by the death of Labour MS Hefin David.

S4C said its coverage of the contest will include extended bulletins of Newyddion S4C and the main news programme on 24 October, the day after the vote, bringing audiences all the reaction.

The result’s wider significance, in a year dominated by elections, will be analysed in a special vodcast edition of Y Byd yn ei Le. Hosted by Catrin Haf Jones with Professor Richard Wyn Jones and other guests, the programme will be available on S4C Clic, S4C’s YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer, as well as airing on S4C at 21.35.

Sharen Griffith, S4C’s News and Current Affairs Commissioner, said the appointment underlined the broadcaster’s digital ambitions.

“Transforming to a digital-first broadcaster is one of the main aims of S4C’s new strategy and S4C’s digital news offering continues to grow,” she said.

“We are pleased to be able to work with the BBC to appoint Jacob to this new role for the next nine months, ahead of the Caerphilly by-election and with next year’s Welsh Parliament election on the horizon.

“S4C viewers and followers can get all the latest news about the campaign and results as soon as it breaks.”