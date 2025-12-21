S4C backs Welsh producers in push to become digital-first broadcaster

S4C has awarded a digital content contract to two Welsh production companies as part of its push to become a digital-first broadcaster.

lam and Darlun production companies have been awarded the contract to deliver what S4C says is a “bold new package of digital content designed to reflect the heart, humour, and soul of Wales.”

Darlun, based in north Wales and Slam, based in the south, successfully pitched for the competitive tender and will collaborate to produce content tailored for audiences aged 25-44.

The tender marks a step in realising one of the core objectives of S4C’s ‘More than a TV Channel’ strategy – to transform the channel into a digital-first broadcaster – with the aim of expanding viewing with Welsh-language content that shows the world across all platforms.

The project will deliver 675 minutes of original content over a two-year period, with at least 275 minutes published before 31 March 2026. All content will be created specifically for YouTube, complemented by uploads across social media to maximise audience engagement.

Darlun and Slam’s content will showcase Welsh voices and culture, includingthe popularity of ‘Cabarela’, a Welsh cabaret group, and ‘Rhwydwaith Menywod Cymru’, a Facebook networking group for Welsh women.

The content will be short-form videos designed to spark conversation with the aim of introducing new communities to S4C’s digital offerings.

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audience Commissioner, said: “We’re proud to support Darlun and Slam Media with their new partnership to create innovative digital content for audiences aged between 25-44. This project is a significant moment in shaping the future of Welsh digital media, ensuring our content remains relevant and inspiring for new generations.

“S4C has already delivered popular digital content through platforms like Hansh, Cyw and Cwis Bob Dydd. This project will now see us deliver fresh, energetic and inclusive content that will connect digitally with additional communities across Wales.”

Cornerstone

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, added: “This digital tender is a cornerstone of our ‘More than a TV Channel’ strategy. By investing in bold, innovative ideas for platforms like YouTube, we are ensuring that Welsh voices thrive in the spaces where people spend most of their time.”

Gwion Jones from Darlun, commented: “We’re very proud to have this opportunity to create new and bold content for S4C’s YouTube platform, which will also enable us as a company to develop into one of the main suppliers of digital content in Wales. We have partnered with some of Wales’ most

well-known brands and have created original and entertaining formats, in order to realise S4C’s desire to create a community of worldwide digital viewers.”

Ffion Humphreys added on behalf of Slam: “Slam’s young team is excited to be part of S4C’s digital vision and have the opportunity to create fresh and original content for its loyal audience and new viewers.”

S4C is also developing a slate of work with Carlam production company with an emphasis on creating a relationship with existing content creators.

The new digital content package will launch in early 2026.