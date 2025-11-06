S4C contributed £150.3 million to the Welsh economy last year – new report

Welsh-language broadcaster S4C now supports more than 2,500 jobs across Wales, according to new independent research that highlights the channel’s growing economic impact.

The figure represents an increase of over 370 jobs since the broadcaster’s last economic assessment in 2022–23.

The report, produced by consultancy firm Wavehill and published during the Imagining the Future conference, also found that S4C contributed £150.3 million to the Welsh economy in 2024–25.

This growth comes despite a real-terms reduction in licence fee income over the same period.

Researchers found that for every £1 of licence fee funding received by S4C, £1.59 was generated for the Welsh economy. More than three-quarters of S4C’s spending—£82.2 million—went to companies based in Wales or to freelancers living in the country.

Economic activity linked to the broadcaster reached communities nationwide, with 57% of expenditure occurring outside Cardiff, up five percentage points on the previous assessment.

The findings underline S4C’s role as an anchor institution within Wales’ screen and creative industries. The broadcaster engaged with 1,190 suppliers across 58 sectors last year, an increase of 213 since the previous report. Meanwhile, 93% of employment effects and gross value added (GVA) across its supply chain were retained within Wales.

S4C Chief Executive Geraint Evans said the report reflected the organisation’s wider ambitions. “These findings show that S4C is already more than a TV channel,” he said. “Our investment, and the strength of the production sector, are key to enabling the creative industries in Wales to realise their full potential.”

Evans said the broadcaster’s new strategy, More Than a TV Channel, focuses on collaboration, digital transformation and expanding audiences. He highlighted the economic impact of recent productions: the first series of singing competition Y Llais generated an estimated £3.3 million GVA and created 72 jobs, with filming for a second series now due to begin.

Benefits

S4C Board Chair Delyth Evans welcomed the results, saying the broadcaster’s partnerships deliver cultural, social and economic benefits. “We celebrate the healthy relationship that exists between S4C and the sector and look with enthusiasm towards the future,” she said.

UK Government Media Minister Ian Murray praised the channel’s role in sustaining Welsh-language programming. “Not only does it provide entertainment and add social value, but it also supports the local economy,” he said, adding that the upcoming Charter Review would consider further support.

Welsh Government Culture Minister Jack Sargeant said the broadcaster’s growth demonstrates the value of investment in Welsh media. “I am particularly pleased to see spending reaching communities outside Cardiff, helping to ensure that prosperity is spread across the whole of Wales,” he said.