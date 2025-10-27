S4C documentary highlights youth employment crisis in south Wales

S4C’s Y Byd ar Bedwar will examine the challenges young people in south Wales face finding work, as a mother fundraises in memory of her son who died by suicide after a period of unemployment.

Seventeen-year-old Logan Luker of the Rhondda Valleys took his own life in November 2021, just six months after leaving Coleg y Cymoedd to look for work. He had no known history of mental health issues.

“Logan always wanted to be the best at everything, but he wasn’t having any luck with his job hunting…and I think that played on his mind,” his mam Leanne said.

‘Brilliant life’

“He used to say ‘I’ve got a brilliant life, brilliant family, friends, girlfriend, but I just need a job.’” Leanne told S4C’s current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar.

Logan was youth captain of Penygraig RFC and enjoyed a happy childhood. However, a notebook found after his death revealed private struggles and a low mood that the coroner linked to unemployment.

“I think he wanted a job because he didn’t want to rely on me for money. I told him ‘I’ll support you until I get a job,’” she said.

Determined to keep Logan’s memory alive, she now organises an annual fundraiser. She also hopes to raise awareness of the pressures young people face in the Rhondda Valley, where youth employment is the lowest of any local authority in South East Wales..

“I think there’s a lot of pressure on younger people these days… when I left school, there were factories everywhere, so… if you didn’t wanna go to college or anything like that, you’d just walk into a job guaranteed. Where now, the factories are shutting.”

“I wish he’d have spoken up because then, I honestly think he’d still be here.” Leanne told Y Byd ar Bedwar.

“Always happy, always a smile on his face”

Not unusual

Logan’s best friends, Teague Lock and Charlie Davey, attended this year’s event in Penygraig Labour Club.

“He was always happy, he always had a smile on his face. He might honestly still be the best man I’ve ever met.” Charlie told Y Byd ar Bedwar.

Teague added: “He was the last person you’d expect to do something like that. I knew he didn’t have a job, but I didn’t understand how serious it was.”

The pair stressed that Logan’s situation is not unusual in their community.

“I know a lot of boys who are out of work, claiming Universal Credit, who could work and are willing to work, but there’s no option,” said Charlie.

“It’s a massive problem in the Rhondda. There need to be more opportunities,” said Teague.

“Nights like this are important, because it shows people still think about him, still care,” he added.

