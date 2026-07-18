S4C expands Royal Welsh Show coverage with new live streams

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C will offer expanded coverage of this year’s Royal Welsh Show, including new live streams of cattle championships and sheep shearing alongside its traditional broadcasts from the Llanelwedd showground.

Coverage begins on Sunday evening, 19 July, with a preview programme before four days of live broadcasts from the Royal Welsh Show, which runs from Monday 20 July to Thursday 23 July.

For the first time, viewers will be able to watch live coverage of the main beef cattle championships on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, as well as sheep shearing competitions from Monday to Wednesday. Four live streams will also be available throughout the event from the Main Ring, North Ring, South Ring and Central Ring via S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C’s digital platforms.

S4C said all coverage would be available with English commentary and subtitles.

The broadcaster’s nightly magazine programme Heno will be broadcast live from the showground each evening at 7pm, while current affairs programme Pawb a’i Farn will also come live from the show on Wednesday evening.

The Newyddion S4C team will provide news coverage throughout the week across its website, app and social media channels.

Alongside the live broadcasts, S4C’s youth platform Hansh will produce content from the show featuring presenters including Colnet and Soarian, Huw Jones and Mari Meddins, while classic rural programmes from the broadcaster’s archive, including Tir, Darn o Dir and Martha Jac a Sianco, will be available on demand.

A nightly highlights programme will air at 9pm throughout the week.

The presenting team includes Nia Roberts, Alun Elidyr, Ifan Jones Evans, Meinir Howells, Aeron Pughe, Hannah Parr, Heledd Cynwal and Gwion Ellis, with Ifan Jones Evans and Mari Lovgreen presenting the evening highlights.

This year’s show marks Roberts’ 20th year presenting S4C’s coverage.

She said: “You can’t help but notice the developments that take place on the showground from year to year. The traditional foundations remain strong, but it’s great to see the event continuing to move forward.

“There’s something for everyone at the Royal Welsh Show: the competition rings, Young Farmers’ activities, produce in the Food Hall, sheep shearing, and of course the Main Ring entertainment. It’s the perfect opportunity for us to appreciate rural life in Wales.

“As a team, we know how much the Show means to people in Wales and beyond, and it’s a privilege for us to share the story of the 2026 Show on S4C.”

Highlights programme

The broadcaster will also provide live coverage of the Corwen Sheep Shearing Championships on its YouTube channel on Saturday, 25 July, followed by a one-hour Royal Welsh Show highlights programme on Sunday, 26 July.

A special Royal Welsh Show edition of Garddio a Mwy will also air on 10 August, featuring gardens and horticultural displays from this year’s event.

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