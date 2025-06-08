S4C focus on strategic roles to reflect digital and streaming growth

S4C has announced a series of strategic role changes and new appointments designed to reflect the channel’s growing focus on streaming and digital content. The Welsh language Public Service Broadcaster (PSB) is taking proactive steps to align its structure with evolving audience expectations and the opportunities of digital platforms.

Responding to the changes in how viewers consume content, and to ensure it remains at the forefront of Welsh broadcasting and storytelling, S4C is strengthening its leadership and operational capacity in key digital areas. Under the guidance of its recently recruited Chief Content Officer, Llion Iwan, S4C is introducing a new role, Head of Streaming and Digital, who will be responsible for shaping content and the publishing strategy for its own platform – S4C Clic, as well as across BBC iPlayer, YouTube and social media. Engagement S4C is also aiming to supercharge its engagement with younger audiences through its Hansh brand, led by Young Audiences Commissioner Guto Rhun, with innovative short-form and digital-first content aimed at 16-34 year olds. Two new digital content creator roles are also being advertised to strengthen digital and social media content – led by newly appointed Lleucu Lynch as Digital Content Lead and Anna Huws as Social Media Manager.

A new Digital Marketing Lead role is being created to support S4C’s growing digital presence and will be instrumental in developing and delivering targeted digital campaigns to amplify its content, drive engagement across platforms, and attract new audiences—particularly on streaming services and social media. A new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is also being recruited to lead S4C’s technology strategy, ensuring it has the infrastructure, systems, and expertise to support a modern, digital-first broadcasting and streaming service. The new CTO will play a critical role in shaping the future technology roadmap, including advancements in streaming delivery, data capabilities, and platform innovation. Momentum These developments build on the fresh momentum led by S4C’s Chief Executive Geraint Evans, placing creativity, digital innovation, and attracting new and diverse audiences as key priorities along with fostering an open, inclusive, and high-performing environment.

Geraint Evans commented: “This transformation is essential to ensure that S4C responds to changing viewer habits, and that the fantastic content produced in the Welsh language is surfaced on multiple platforms and is discoverable by new and younger audiences. “The investment in talent and digital skills reflects our ambition to be a truly digital-first broadcaster that is relevant to audiences now and in the future.” All roles are currently advertised on S4C’s website: Jobs | S4C

