S4C ghost hunters return to explore Britain’s most haunted sites

S4C’s ghost hunting show, Cysgu efo Ysbrydion (Sleeping with Ghosts), is back for a second series of overnight paranormal investigations.

Cysgu efo Ysbrydion follows Rhiwlas-based TikTok creator Iwan Steffan and internet personality Aimee Fox. Iwan sets out to explore whether some of the UK’s most haunted locations hold more than just history, while attempting to convince the sceptical Aimee that ghosts exist.

Series two moves beyond fear to explore atmosphere, memory, isolation and the psychological impact of extreme environments.

The series, shown on the channel’s digital platform Hansh, is in Welsh with English subtitles throughout.

Episode one sees the pair go beneath the streets of Liverpool to explore the vast and secretive Williamson Tunnels. Iwan and Aimee descend underground, facing darkness, confinement and the unknown, as the environment begins to distort perception and emotion.

Watch episode one on the Hansh YouTube channel here.

In episode two (11/02), Iwan and Aimee visit the home of the Ladies of Llangollen. Plas Newydd is rich in history and emotion, and the pair spend the night in a house shaped by love, memory and human connection, exploring a presence that feels intimate rather than frightening.

Episode three (18/02) features Melin y Waun, a remote rural mill where silence and isolation dominate. As night falls, Iwan and Aimee face darkness, fear and uncertainty, revealing how imagination fills the gaps when logic fades in extreme environments.

Finally, in episode four (25/02), the ghost hunters explore Bron y Garth Hospital. Hidden in a narrow valley near Penrhyndeudraeth, the hospital is steeped in intense human history. Iwan and Aimee spend the night inside the abandoned building, experiencing the silence, atmosphere and psychological weight of a place once filled with care, suffering and hope.

