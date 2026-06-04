S4C ‘has erased part of its corporate history’

Martin Shipton

S4C has been accused of erasing part of its corporate history by deleting from its website a shocking report that detailed widespread bullying at the broadcaster that led to the dismissal of its chief executive.

As we have previously reported, a source contacted Nation.Cymru to tell us the report by law firm Capital Law was no longer visible on the S4C website.

We then put a series of questions to S4C’s management:

* When was the report taken down from the website?

* Why was it taken down?

* Was it taken down following representations made by an individual or individuals, and if so please identify those concerned.

* Who authorised the decision to take the report down?

* To what extent, if at all, was the Board involved in the decision?

* Was the decision to take it down based on any legal agreement?

* What message does S4C think taking the report down sends to the many people who confirmed instances of bullying during the Capital Law investigation?

We received a brief email that stated: “Thanks for drawing attention to these [sic]. We’ve just noticed too – will get them reinstated as soon as possible.”

Now, however, S4C has issued a statement that contradicts the commitment to reinstate the report.

The statement said: “The Capital Law report and the associated Board action plan were removed from S4C’s website in spring 2025 upon completion of the action plan.

“This included an independent review which established that robust governance structures were in place and the introduction of a new Culture Code encouraging ambition and celebrating our successes.”

Later a spokesperson for S4C said: “I can confirm the decision to update pages and remove the report from the website, along with the completed action plan, was an operational one and therefore wasn’t referred to the Board.”

When the Capital Law report was published by S4C in December 2023, it was accompanied by a press release from the S4C Authority that began: “Today, the S4C Authority publishes the report from Capital Law into the fact-finding exercise undertaken into the working environment at S4C, instigated following serious concerns raised with us by [the trade union] BECTU in April 2023. The evidence gathered reflects the views and experiences of more than ninety individuals who are current or former members of staff at S4C or are partners with whom the organisation works.

“The report paints a picture of a very difficult working environment for many at S4C. Participants described an unsettling workplace, with some individual members of the senior management team behaving in an inappropriate way and with an approach that directly impacted the well-being of staff.

“As Members of the S4C Authority, we would like to say sorry to those who have had to tolerate unacceptable behaviours in the workplace and for the upset that this has caused. We would like to thank you for your openness and honesty in sharing your experiences, enabling the failings highlighted in today’s report to be identified.”

The press release has also been deleted from S4C’s website.

‘Shocking’

An industry source told us: “It is shocking that S4C decided to erase part of its corporate history by removing the Capital Law and the accompanying press release from its website.

“It smacks of the kind of thing that happened in the Soviet Union and its satellite states when figures were airbrushed from official photographs when they fell out of favour.

“The appalling bullying that went on in S4C that caused so much misery for staff and others should not be forgotten, and it is wrong to try to pretend that it never happened.”

S4C CEO Sian Doyle was dismissed in November 2023 following delivery of a report commissioned from Capital Law that described widespread bullying at the broadcaster.

S4C commissioned an investigation after receiving a formal letter from the trade union Bectu, which represents media workers.

A version of the inquiry report was published, redacted to protect the identity of complainants.

‘Unsettled’

It states: “The overriding theme of the evidence we received was centred around the behaviours and actions of S4C’s Chief Executive Officer, Sian Doyle and (but to a lesser extent) the Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams, and how they went about their work and how it unsettled the organisation.

“Sian Doyle and her behaviour was a prominent theme brought up again and again. We received examples of her behaviour from former employees, third parties and current employees of each of the three S4C offices, from different levels within the organisation and from different departments. Considering the number of participants who commented, and the number of examples given, Sian Doyle’s behaviour was highlighted as having the most significant negative impact on the working environment and atmosphere within S4C.

“Most examples are of Sian Doyle’s alleged bad behaviour (87.9%). Of those, 37 participants’ (26 current employees and 11 former employees) view was that Sian Doyle’s management style was confrontational, abusive and inconsiderate.”